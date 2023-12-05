The Chiefs Manawa 2024 draw has been announced. Photo / Photosport

An extended Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition will see the Chiefs Manawa play three games at home and three away in 2024.

The refreshed side will open the third season of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki at FMG Stadium Waikato against rivals the Hurricanes Poua, who they defeated in the 2023 semi-final 43-21.

The following weekend, the team will head on the road to face their nearest rivals the Blues before returning home to face reigning champions Matatū, in an epic doubleheader with the Gallagher Chiefs and the Fijian Drua.

The team will then have the first of their rematches against the Hurricanes Poua at the home ground of Manawatū, the Central Energy Trust Stadium in Palmerston North.

For their final home game, the Chiefs Manawa will host the Blues in an Easter weekend clash that will make for an ultimate long weekend day out for families. The location for this game will be confirmed at a later date.

To close out pool play, the Chiefs Manawa will head to the South Island for the first time to face Matatū on their home turf. The top two teams from pool play will then progress to the final the following weekend.

Head coach Crystal Kaua is excited about the extended competition and the increased chances for fans to see their favourite players on the field this coming season.

“We took a lot out of last season, and with the longer preseason, I’m sure all teams will come out firing for round one. There will be some big battles ahead, it’s so good we get to play everyone twice,” Kaua said.

“Our players will be giving it everything in their preparation so we can play with freedom and expression.

“Playing in so many corners of Aotearoa for the coming season is going to be a great opportunity. We look forward to continuing to showcase our brand of rugby and inspire even more young girls and boys to pursue this game that we love.”

Fans can get access to all Chiefs Manawa and Gallagher Chiefs home games at FMG Stadium Waikato with a 2024 Chiefs membership.

Available now from chiefs.flicket.co.nz/memberships.

2024 Chiefs Manawa Draw:

Round 1: Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua, March 2, FMG Stadium Waikato, 2.05pm.

Round 2: Blues v Chiefs Manawa, March 9, TBC, 2.05pm.

Round 3: Chiefs Manawa v Matatū, March 16, FMG Stadium Waikato, 4.35pm.

Round 4: Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa, March 22, CET Arena Palmerston North, 4.35pm.

Round 5: Chiefs Manawa v Blues, March 30, TBC, 2.05pm.

Round 6: Matatū v Chiefs Manawa, April 6, Ngā Puna Wai Christchurch, 4.35pm.

Final: Rank 1 v Rank 2, April 13, TBC.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.