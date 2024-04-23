Thames Valley are set to face King Country in a curtain raiser for a Gallagher Chiefs Super Rugby Pacific match in Hamilton next month. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs country provincial unions Thames Valley and King Country will face off in Hamilton in a curtain raiser match ahead of the Gallagher Chiefs clash against the Hurricanes on May 24.

The match will be part of the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship and is set to be played by local players who represent a club within their union.

This will add a great edge to the first rounds of the club rugby competition, with players vying for a position to represent their province.

“We are extremely grateful to the Chiefs Rugby Club as this opportunity gives our players exposure they might never have had and a real purpose to play and get fit early,” Thames Valley head coach David Harrison said.

“It also gives our clubs a real weapon when talking to prospective players about playing club rugby in the province, and it gives the Swamp Foxes coaches a chance to see local players in preparation for the Heartland season.”

King Country Rugby Union general manager Kurt McQuilkin said the Heartland derby was a great addition to the rugby calendar, and would give local club players the incentive to have a good pre-season and put their hands up for representative footy early in the season.

“The TLC King Country Rams are delighted to be part of the Gallagher Chiefs v Hurricanes match, as two local Chiefs region provinces contest the bragging rights in the curtain-raiser match at FMG Stadium Waikato,” McQuilkin said.

“Our management team, players and supporters are excited at the opportunity the Gallagher Chiefs have kindly presented to us - go the Rams.”

The game is sure to be a strong tussle with Thames Valley winning the last two meetings by a close margin - 2022 (15-19) and 2023 (21-27).

The match will kick off at 4.05pm ahead of the Gallagher Chiefs match at 7.05pm.

Tickets can be purchased from chiefs.flicket.co.nz.