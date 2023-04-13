The Chiefs will face the Hurricanes this Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs are refreshed from their week off last week and ready to face the Hurricanes this Saturday in Wellington in what is set to be “a real arm wrestle” match, Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says.

McMillan has again selected an experienced team to play this top-of-the-table clash that will test the unbeaten Waikato-based team, however, there are three changes to the starting line-up.

McMillan says the team has prepared well for the Hurricanes.

“[The Hurricanes] are a formidable team, have the best stats in a number of key areas, sit top of the table, and have our full respect.

“We are happy with how we are tracking, but know we have a lot more left in us, and this week’s game is an opportunity to take another step forward. It will be a real arm wrestle and one I know both teams will be up for,” McMillan says.

All-Black Samisoni Taukei’aho, who has re-signed for another four years with the Gallagher Chiefs this week, is supported in the front row by Aidan Ross and George Dyer.

This sees John Ryan and Ollie Norris shift to make an impact from the bench, along with Bradley Slater. The consistent locking duo of Brodie Retallick and Tupou Vaa’i remain unchanged with Naitoa Ah Kuoi as support.

Pita Gus Sowakula moves to start in the loose forwards with Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson who commands his position in No 8 once again.

Damian McKenzie and Brodie Retallick are again part of this week's line-up. Photo / Photosport

Sowakula’s shift to the starting line-up will see Samipeni Finau start off the bench, as will the dynamic backline trio of Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland and Peniasi Malimali, who made his debut against the Rebels in round four.

Angus Ta’avao, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Laghlan McWhannel, Atu Moli and Alex Nankivell were not considered due to injury.

MacMillan says the Chiefs are looking forward to getting back out on the field this weekend.

“They have returned to work fresh and eager to get back into the grind.”

The game kicks off this Saturday, April 15, at 2.35pm at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Hurricanes

1. Aidan Ross (66)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (69)

3. George Dyer (13)

4. Brodie Retallick (120)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (35)

6. Pita Gus Sowakula (59)

7. Sam Cane (CC, 142)

8. Luke Jacobson (54)

9. Brad Weber (CC, 115)

10. Damian McKenzie (101)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (34)

12. Rameka Poihipi (20)

13. Daniel Rona (3)

14. Emoni Narawa (10)

15. Shaun Stevenson (73)

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater (43)

17. Ollie Norris (34)

18. John Ryan (6)

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (39)

20. Samipeni Finau (23)

21. Cortez Ratima (15)

22. Bryn Gatland (27)

23. Peniasi Malimali (1)



