Three times lucky: The Chiefs also won their game against the Highlanders last weekend.

All Black and long-time Gallagher Chiefs player Luke Jacobson, 25, will captain the Waikato team against the Melbourne Rebels in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Cambridge local takes on the captaincy as he has done previously, as Chiefs co-captains Sam Cane and Brad Weber have both been spelled this week.

The Chiefs Rugby Club says Jacobson has been “a stand-out performer”, and despite the three-fold winning streak for the team, head coach Clayton McMillan is not taking the foot off the throttle.

”We were impressed with the Rebels when we watched them in Melbourne at the Super Round, and know they will provide a stern test. They are a much-improved side, well-drilled and physical... They have our full respect,” McMillan says.

In terms of the Chiefs’ line-up for the game, McMillan says the team had a few players on mandated breaks.

“[But] more importantly, we have a squad of players who have trained outstandingly through the pre-season and early part of the competition, and are demanding their opportunity,” McMillan says.

Chiefs player and interim captain Luke Jacobson. Photo / Photosport

One of the players who has been given an opportunity is Tyrone Thompson, who will make his first start as hooker. In behind, Naitoa Ah Kuoi is joined by Māori All Black Manaaki Selby-Rickit, who makes his Gallagher Chiefs debut as Brodie Retallick is also spelled.

Cortez Ratima earns his first start at halfback, while first-five Bryn Gatland, one of the Gallagher Chiefs stand-outs in 2022, gets his first start this season.

The back five have been retained from the previous squad, where fullback Shaun Stevenson has a further opportunity to press his claims for higher honours. In the first five, international props Aidan Ross and Ireland’s John Ryan have been retained.

Jacobson, who usually plays at No. 8, now moves to openside, forming an exciting back row with Samipeni Finau and All Black Pita Gus Sowakula, who moves to No. 8.

A strong bench will add punch and energy, as Counties-Manukau winger Peniasi Malimali looks to make his Super Rugby debut. Angus Ta’avao, Atu Moli, Josh Lord, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown and Tupou Vaa’i were not considered because of injury.

The Chiefs Manawa will play the Hurricanes Poua again on Sunday. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

The Chiefs Rugby Club is also celebrating the debut of a new initiative to inspire and foster young talent within the Waikato region.

In partnership with 45 rugby clubs within Chiefs Country, children who sign up to play junior rugby this season will receive a free ticket with a paying adult to attend a Chiefs home game.

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis says the club encourages all kids to join their local club.

“Over the season they will have a heap of fun, create friendships and connections for life. Hopefully, they will develop ambitious goals to pursue playing for the Gallagher Chiefs or Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in years to come.”

The Chiefs Manawa are through to the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki semifinal this weekend as they take on the Hurricanes Poua at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium on Sunday. The starting 23 for that game will be revealed on Friday.

If your children are interested in playing rugby this season and want to redeem their ticket voucher, get in touch with your local rugby club to find out more.

The Gallagher Chiefs team against the Melbourne Rebels

1. Aidan Ross (63)

2. Tyrone Thompson (6)

3. John Ryan (3)

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (36)

5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (debut)

6. Samipeni Finau (20)

7. Luke Jacobson (52) (captain, 139)

8. Pita Gus Sowakula (56)

9. Cortez Ratima (12)

10. Bryn Gatland (49)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (31)

12. Rameka Poihipi (17)

13. Alex Nankivell (61)

14. Emoni Narawa (9)

15. Shaun Stevenson (70)

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (66)

17. Ollie Norris (31)

18. George Dyer (10)

19. Laghlan McWhannell (4)

20. Kaylum Boshier (13)

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (38)

22. Josh Ioane (10)

23. Peniasi Malimali (debut)

The Details

What: DHL Super Rugby - Gallagher Chiefs vs Melbourne Rebels

When: March 18, at 4.35pm

Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Tickets: Chiefs Rugby Club - Flicket