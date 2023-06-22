The Chiefs will battle the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific Final. Photo / Bruce Lim, Photosport

The Waikato is amped up for the DHL Super Rugby Pacific Final in Hamilton on Saturday as excited fans rapidly sold out the clash between the table-topping Gallagher Chiefs and defending champions the Crusaders.

The match is the first sold-out Super Rugby game in Hamilton this season and Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis says tickets sold out in record time.

“These are unprecedented ticket sales which shows that rugby still holds a very special place for fans in Chiefs Country, and the final is the hottest ticket in town. Watching the ticket sales climb so quickly has sent a buzz throughout the Chiefs region.”

Close to 26,000 rugby fanatics from across the country are vying to see the result of this epic showdown at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Hamilton City Council venues, tourism, and major events general manager Sean Murray says he was “absolutely rapt” about Hamilton not only hosting the match but also having a full stadium.

“The last home final for the Chiefs was 10 years ago ... [so] a sold-out stadium was never in doubt. It will be a big night, it’s quite exciting. Now we just have to pray for good weather,” he says.

It's the first Super Rugby home final at FMG Stadium Waikato in 10 years.

“We don’t know how many people will be visiting from out of town, however, we are expecting a big contingent to stay for the whole weekend.”

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan’s starting line-up boasts the experience of an average of 78 caps for the Gallagher Chiefs, with co-captain Sam Cane set to celebrate his 150th game for the club.

McMillan says being put under pressure over the last few weeks has given the team “a real belief” that they can deal with “whatever comes our way”.

“The Crusaders are clearly a quality side who will come here well prepared, with a lot of belief, and a legacy of turning up on the big stage. We respect that – there’s no point denying it, but we aren’t daunted by the task at hand either.”

About playing the final at home, at a sold-out stadium, McMillan says: “There has been an obvious spike in excitement through the week, and the team are ... pumped ... We need to do the business on the field, but it’s an advantage to be playing at home, so get your colours on, get vocal and bring the boys home.”

Hamilton City Council general manager for venues, tourism, and major events group Sean Murray. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The only change in the side that played last week McMillan made in the loose forwards where Pita Gus Sowakula start alongside Cane. Luke Jacobson will start in the No 8 jersey and Samipeni Finau, who was earlier this week named in the All Blacks squad for the first time, will provide support from the bench.

Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Dyer will start in the front row, with Brodie Retallick and Tupou Vaa’i completing a relentless tight five. Ollie Norris and John Ryan at prop, Tyrone Thompson at hooker and Naitoa Ah Kuoi for the locks will provide support off the bench.

Co-captain Brad Weber will start at halfback with Cortez Ratima providing energy from the bench. Damian McKenzie, who has kicked over 1000 metres more than any other player in the competition (7885 metres) will start at first-five, with Anton Lienert-Brown and Alex Nankivell starting for the midfield.

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson will round off a dynamic backline. Additional impact will come from Josh Ioane for first-five and Rameka Poihipi for the midfield in the reserves.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan. Photo / Andrew Warner

Murray says it was hard to gauge who will take home the trophy. The Chiefs had an outstanding run throughout this season, only being defeated once by the Queensland Reds, and 17 players have just been named in the All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads.

Murray says: “I will have to support the Chiefs for obvious reasons, but I am originally from Christchurch, so I’m wearing a dual hat - I’m torn.”

Overall, Murray says it has been a “record year” for the FMG Stadium Waikato.

“It’s been an incredibly busy season and there are even more fixtures coming up - not only rugby. We will host some of the FIFA Women’s World Cup games, then the Warriors and the Black Ferns, just to name a few.”

The DHL Super Rugby Pacific Final kicks off at 7.05pm on Saturday, June 24. Fans that missed out on tickets can watch the game live on Sky Sport.

The Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Crusaders

1. Aidan Ross (73)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (76)

3. George Dyer (20)

4. Brodie Retallick (127)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (43)

6. Pita Gus Sowakula (68)

7. Sam Cane (Co-Captain, 149)

8. Luke Jacobson (62)

9. Brad Weber (Co-Captain, 122)

10. Damian McKenzie (110)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (43)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (105)

13. Alex Nankivell (69)

14. Emoni Narawa (28)

15. Shaun Stevenson (83)

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson (14)

17. Ollie Norris (44)

18. John Ryan (16)

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (48)

20. Samipeni Finau (31)

21. Cortez Ratima (25)

22. Josh Ioane (10)

23. Rameka Poihipi (29)