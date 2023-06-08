The Chiefs hope to get revenge against the Queensland Reds this weekend. Photo / Andy Jackson, Getty Images)

The Gallagher Chiefs aim to get their revenge against the Queensland Reds on Saturday, as the DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition heads into the knock-out quarterfinals.

The Aussie team was the only team to defeat the Chiefs this season when they won 25-22 in May in New Plymouth.

The Waikato-based team will now be in the comfort of their home stadium after two weeks on the road in Australia, and while head coach Clayton McMillan says the upcoming game is going to be a challenge, the team is ready.

“Notwithstanding the challenge the Reds bring, we have focused on ourselves this week and named a largely settled side,” he says.

“Having returned from Perth and navigating a shorter training week, we have removed a lot of clutter, understanding our players are at their best when they are clear on their roles and can play with freedom.”

McMillan says the Reds were “deserved winners” in their last encounter.

“Their tactical kicking game, ability to build high phase counts and greater desperation [then] proved to be the difference.”

Now the Chiefs hope for a different outcome than last month, counting on their staple starting line-up thanks to the multiple changes in the final two rounds of the regular season which means many key players are well-rested.

It remains to be seen whether the Chiefs will have reason to celebrate. Photo / Photosport

Workhorse loose-head prop Aidan Ross is back in the number one jersey, with John Ryan at tighthead, and Samisoni Taukei’aho at hooker.

Alongside Brodie Retallick at lock is fellow All Black, Josh Lord, who returns to play from a head knock sustained in the last game against the Reds.

Samipeni Finau will run out with skipper Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson in the loose forwards. Co-captain Brad Weber reclaims the starting halfback position, with Cortez Ratima providing energy from the bench.

Damian McKenzie commands his place at first-five, with Josh Ioane to support from the reserves, and Rameka Poihipi returning to the midfield to slot into second-five.

Anton Lienert-Brown will start at centre with rookie Daniel Rona as support. The speedy duo of Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa are named on the wing, whilst top try scorer (11 tries) Shaun Stevenson will start at fullback.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan. Photo / Andrew Warner

In the reserves, Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris and George Dyer will provide impact for the front row, with Naitoa Ah Kuoi supporting at lock, and Pita Gus Sowakula for the loose forwards.

Angus Ta’avao, Quinn Tupaea, Xavier Roe, Bryn Gatland, Laghlan McWhannell, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Alex Nankivell and Tupou Vaa’i were unavailable for selection due to injury.

McMillan says the team is looking forward to hosting the Reds “and playing in front of our passionate supporters in what should be a cracking game at FMG Stadium Waikato.”

The match will kick off at 4.35pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, assistant coaches Roger Randle and David Hill just announced they will continue in their roles until the end of 2026. This means, their contract extensions align with that of McMillan.

Gallagher Chiefs assistant coaches David Hill (left) and Roger Randle will stay with the team until 2026.

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis says the club was delighted to have “the core of our coaching group” in place for the next three years.

“We believe that consistency and continuity are keys to the ongoing success of the Chiefs Rugby Club... It is pretty unique to have coaches that have such deep connection to the club and community.”

Randle and Hill both started their journey with the Chiefs Rugby Club as players. They played alongside each other for the team between 2001 and 2003, as well as for the All Blacks in the early 2000s.

Randle began as the assistant backs coach for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2018, later shifting into the attack coach role. He has over 10 years of coaching experience, including assistant coaching positions for Waikato and the Māori All Blacks.

Randle says he was “blessed” to stay with the Waikato-based team. “It’s a team and region my whānau and I have a real love and passion for.”

Hill returned to the Chiefs Rugby Club as an assistant coach in 2020. He has also been a part of the All Blacks coaching group as a kicking specialist.

Hill says he believes the Chiefs are “heading in the right direction” on and off the field.

“We have made some great progress over the past few seasons and some outstanding talent in the region.”

The full Chiefs coaching team for 2024 will be confirmed after the current DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Reds

1. Aidan Ross (71)

2. Samisoni Taukai’aho (75)

3. John Ryan (14)

4. Brodie Retallick (125)

5. Josh Lord (18)

6. Samipeni Finau (29)

7. Sam Cane (Co-Captain, 147)

8. Luke Jacobson (60)

9. Brad Weber (Co-Captain, 120)

10. Damian McKenzie (108)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (41)

12. Rameka Poihipi (27)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (103)

14. Emoni Narawa (26)

15. Shaun Stevenson (81)

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater (48)

17. Ollie Norris (42)

18. George Dyer (18)

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (46)

20. Pita Gus Sowakula (66)

21. Cortez Ratima (23)

22. Josh Ioane (9)

23. Daniel Rona (8)