Anton Lienert-Brown will lead the Chiefs as their captain this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs have secured a home quarterfinal game next week, allowing head coach Clayton McMillan to trial some players and combinations during this weekend’s clash against the Western Force in Perth.

“We are looking forward to playing the Western Force who have proven to be a difficult team to beat in Perth. They are well-coached, play with flair and passion, and in front of a home crowd will be a fierce challenge.”

For the game, McMillan has refreshed the line-up - which doesn’t include staple players like Damian McKenzie, Sam Cane, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Luke Jacobson.

“[It] is purely a strategic decision. We have played some incredibly physical games over the last few weeks, and this along with the travel to and from Perth and a short turnaround to the quarterfinal, resting them became a bit of a no-brainer.”

McMillan says most of the players on rest this week had helped the team to prepare in Perth.

“[They] will head home in advance of the weekend’s game to spend time with family and recharge the batteries. For those that have remained – our expectations as a collective and as individuals are clear. Points won’t change anything for us but pride in our performance will.”

Chiefs duo Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson are both on rest this week and not part of the line-up against the Western Force. Photo / Getty Images

This week’s line-up also allows players to get valuable minutes in alternative positions for the first time this season. In particular, Naitoa Ah Kuoi slots into the loose forwards after an outstanding season so far at lock, sitting second on the table for average lineout steals (1.4 steals per 80 minutes).

Rameka Poihipi makes a shift from his midfield role to start in the number 10 jersey.

Named in the front row are Ollie Norris and John Ryan at prop, with Tyrone Thompson at hooker, while Laghlan McWhannell starts at lock again this week alongside Tupou Vaa’i, who is back from All Blacks rest.

Simon Parker lines up with Ah Kuoi in the loose forwards, with Samipeni Finau moving to the No 8 jersey.

As halfbacks, McMillan named two players with some of the highest passing accuracy in the competition: Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, who will play his 50th game for the Chiefs this weekend, is boasting a 98.6 per cent passing accuracy to sit in fourth place on the table. One spot ahead, with 99.2 per cent passing accuracy, is Cortez Ratima, who will provide impact off the bench.

In the midfield, Anton Lienert-Brown will captain the side from second five, with Alex Nankivell named at centre. Liam Coombes-Fabling will be on the wing with Etene Nanai-Seturo, and Shaun Stevenson will be at fullback.

In the reserves, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit and Atunaisa Moli will get invaluable minutes as support in the front row, while Manaaki Selby-Rickit will run on at lock and Pita Gus Sowakula for the loose forwards.

Making his return from a long-term injury, first five Rivez Reihana will look to log some essential minutes ahead of the playoffs, as will Lalomilo Lalomilo in the midfield.

Angus Ta’avao, Quinn Tupaea, Xavier Roe, Bryn Gatland, Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Ngatungane Punivai, Kaylum Boshier and Brad Weber were not considered due to injury.

The Chiefs’ final match before the playoffs kicks off at 8pm Australian Western Standard Time on Saturday at Perth’s HBF Park (midnight Saturday in New Zealand).

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Western Force

1. Ollie Norris (41)

2. Tyrone Thompson (12)

3. John Ryan (13)

4. Laghlan McWhannell (6)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (41)

6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (45)

7. Simon Parker (7)

8. Samipeni Finau (28)

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (49)

10. Rameka Poihipi (26)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (40)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (102, Captain)

13. Alex Nankivell (67)

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling (9)

15. Shaun Stevenson (80)

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater (47)

17. Jared Proffit (3)

18. Atunaisa Moli (54)

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (25)

20. Pita Gus Sowakula (65)

21. Cortez Ratima (22)

22. Rivez Reihana (8)

23. Lalomilo Lalomilo (1)

















































































































































