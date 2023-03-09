Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs scores against Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Hamilton is hyped for a weekend full of rugby as the Gallagher Chiefs and Waitomo Chiefs Manawa kick off their first home games of the Super Rugby season.

The Chiefs will take on the Highlanders on Friday evening, while Chiefs Manawa will be playing Matatū on Saturday afternoon.

The Waikato teams had a smashing start to the season - they both won two weeks in a row, which now sparks hope for a continuing winning streak on the home turf.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says while the recent wins against the Crusaders and Moana Pasifika were a “pleasing” start, the team wouldn’t rest on their laurels.

“There is still a long way to go. We have had elements of really good performances in both our games, [but] it is just the start of a long campaign,” McMillan says.

“We know that we must improve our performance every day, every session and every game.”

Luka Connor scores for Chiefs Manawa against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

The line-up for Friday’s Chiefs game includes staple players from the two previous games Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie Retallick, Pita Gus Sowakula, Same Cane, Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Alex Nankivell and Shaun Stevenson.

A new addition will be Irish import John Ryan and Naitoa Ah Kuoi, who get their first starts this week. A fully fit Emoni Narawa comes on to start on the right wing, while Taranaki 22-year-old Daniel Rona is set to make his debut.

Angus Ta’avao, Atu Moli, Josh Lord, Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown were not considered because of injury.

McMillan says: “The team is really happy to be back playing in front of our fans and our whānau. We are at our home at FMG Stadium Waikato, and with the support of our fans, we want to make this our fortress in 2023.”

Meanwhile, reigning Super Rugby Aupiki champions Chiefs Manawa hope to continue their winning streak of more than 50 points from the previous games against Hurricanes Poua and Blues Women.

The FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton will be buzzing this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua says the game is going to be “a battle”.

“Both games [against Matatū] last year were close. We’re looking forward to the arm wrestle at the set piece and the speed of the game that both teams will bring.”

Kaua says because it will be the team’s first home game which means there will be a lot of whānau, friends and fans to support us, so the team wants to put on a “performance that we are proud of”.

She says the selected bench had some “real firepower”.

The in-form team continues to build continuity with only minor changes to last week’s lineup. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu moves into the starting lineup which sees Kate Henwood start off the bench this week.

Prior to the Chiefs Manawa game, there will be a curtain-raiser where the New Zealand Harlequins XV women’s team will face the Te Tai Tokerau Natives women’s side.

(L-R) Jackie Patea-Fereti of Hurricanes Poua, Ruahei Demant of the Blues, Kennedy Simon of the Chiefs Manawa, and Alana Bremner of Matatū during 2023 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Season Launch. Photo / Lynne Cameron, Photosport

The Harlequins XV will feature talent from the Waikato region, with Te Tai Tokerau Natives representing some of the best from across the Northland region.

Both clubs provide an important stepping stone for women’s rugby talent within the regions, from grassroots through to FPC and Super Rugby.

The Natives Rugby Club was established in 2018 by former Black Ferns Aroha Savage and Rawinia Everitt. The Harlequins Rugby Club, founded in 1938, started developing a women’s Sevens team in 2018, and has now an XV team as well.

Harlequins XV head coach David Fox says: “The New Zealand Harlequins women’s team is excited and looking forward to the opportunity of pulling on the jersey and continuing the proud legacy of the club.”

The Gallagher Chiefs game on Friday, March 10 will kick off at 7.05pm at the FMG Stadium Waikato.

On Saturday, March 11, the curtain-raiser match between Harlequins XV and the Te Tai Tokerau Natives women’s team will kick off at 11.45am ahead of the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa vs Matatū at 2.05pm, also at the FMG Stadium Waikato.

Gallagher Chiefs squad against Highlanders

1. Aidan Ross (62)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (65)

3. John Ryan (2)

4. Brodie Retallick (117)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (33)

6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (35)

7. Sam Cane (Co-Captain, 139)

8. Luke Jacobson (51)

9. Brad Weber (Co-Captain, 112)

10. Damian McKenzie (97)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (30)

12. Rameka Poihipi (16)

13. Alex Nankivell (60)

14. Emoni Narawa (9)

15. Shaun Stevenson (69)

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater (41)

17. Ollie Norris (30)

18. George Dyer (9)

19. Samipeni Finau (19)

20. Pita Gus Sowakula (55)

21. Cortez Ratima (11)

22. Josh Ioane (9)

23. Daniel Rona (Debut)

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa squad against Matatū

1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu

2. Luka Connor

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Kelsie Thwaites

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Charmaine Smith

7. Tynealle Fitzgerald

8. Kennedy Simon (C)

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (VC)

10. Hazel Tubic

11. Georgia Daals

12. Azalleyah Maaka

13. Carla Hohepa

14. Mererangi Paul

15. Tenika Willison

Reserves

16. Grace Houpapa-Barrett

17. Kate Henwood

18. Te Urupounamu McGarvey

19. Dhys Faleafaga

20. Victoria Makea

21. Violet Hapi-Wise

22. Abigail Roach

23. Apii Nicholls



