Coastal erosion at the Sunset Beach carpark. Photo / Waikato District Council

The sun has set on Sunset Beach in Port Waikato, with the Waikato District Council closing the beach carpark until further notice.

The council announced the closure on social media on Tuesday after several metres of coastline was lost to erosion overnight.

“We’re working closely with the local community to respond, with a quickly moveable barrier to keep people safe on the carpark. We thank them for their assistance,” the post read.

Waikato District Council has cordoned off the carpark at Port Waikato due to erosion. Photo / Malisha Kumar

To combat further erosion and reduce runoff from rain, the council said 200 sandbags would be delivered for the carpark as a temporary measure.