Surfing lesson at Raglan, which has one of the longest left-hand surf breaks in the world. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

With its black sand surf beaches, tranquil harbour and laid-back vibe, Raglan is the perfect place to escape to this summer.

Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

This coastal town is renowned for its natural beauty and the environmental values held by its people have a smorgasbord (or is that surfboard?) of activities to fill the time. Far-reaching black sand beaches, picturesque limestone coasts, lush nature walks and stunning waterfalls can all be found here.

Surfers around the world know and love Raglan, especially Manu Bay (also known as The Point), immediately to the south of the town and featured in the 1966 cult surfing movie The Endless Summer.

As well as being an international surfing hotspot with one of the longest left-hand surf breaks in the world, Raglan is home to stunning accommodation options, extreme rock climbing and canyoning on Mt Karioi, and scenic wonders.

Attracted by the ambience and the beaches, resplendent with their sparkling black iron ore-rich sand and tumbling waves, many come to swim and beachcomb, others to surfcast for fish, and just about everyone to catch the kaleidoscopic drama of the sun setting over the ocean.

Mt Karioi is a stunning forest-clad extinct volcano. You can hike to the summit, and on a clear day can see Mt Tongariro, Mt Ngauruhoe, Mt Ruapehu and Mt Taranaki. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

The deep harbour is also a magnet with its marine animals, birdlife and intriguing pancake rock formations that can be explored in several ways — either by kayak, on a paddleboard or aboard a sunset or nature cruise, complete with fish and chips if you’d like.

Highlights:

● Take a hike: Mt Karioi is a stunning forest-clad extinct volcano, surrounded by lush Waikato farmland on one side, and the Tasman Sea on the other. The two available hikes reach the mountain’s summit. On a clear day you can see Mt Tongariro, Mt Ngauruhoe, Mt Ruapehu and Mt Taranaki.

● An accessible short walk: Bridal Veil Falls plunges 55m and is an easy 10-minute walk through native bush, to two viewing platforms at the top, both providing stunning vistas and ample photo opportunities of the plunging white falls flanked by grey rock and green bush. A set of steps leads down to the bottom of the falls offering another magnificent view, directly across the pool and up at the falls.

● Take a surf lesson: Learn to surf in an iconic surf destination with one of the many surf schools in the area. Offering lessons for beginners all the way to experienced surfers looking to hone their skills.

Raglan's left-hand break is renowned amongst surfers around the globe. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

● Cycle the Mt Karioi Loop: A challenging half-day ride with views of the coast and surrounding farmland, starting and finishing in Raglan. The 45km track circles Mt Karioi on both gravel and sealed roads and includes winding uphill climbs and speedy downhills to thrill experienced riders.

● Visit the Raglan & District Museum: Exhibits at the museum tell many colourful stories about the area and its past, including the tangata whenua history and missionary era and the importance of surfing to Raglan, both cultural and economic.

● Ride through the Te Uku wind farm: Pipiwharauroa Trail offers riders with a chance to see the 137m-high wind turbines up close along with a rugged 18km trail with 360 views over the region.

Good to know:

● Accommodation options in Raglan range from unique eco-style options and family-friendly accommodations to backpackers, holiday rentals, romantic retreats and luxury escapes.

At Raglan Wharf you can enjoy what many visitors claim is the best fish and cips they have had. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

● Foodies are spoilt for choice here with a number of cafes and restaurants spread throughout the town — enjoy some classic fish and chips on the beach, grab a delicious meal made from fresh local produce, or enjoy a few drinks in the sunshine.

● Several artists call Raglan home and draw inspiration from their natural surroundings — meaning there is always a treasure trove of special finds to take home. Be sure to pop into the many galleries and studios dotted throughout the town.

Be sure to pop into the many galleries and studios dotted throughout the town. Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism



