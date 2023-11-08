Te Awamutu College Kapa Haka perform to welcome the senior prizegiving official party. Photo / Dean Taylor

Friday morning’s Te Awamutu College Senior Prizegiving at ASB Stadium Te Awamutu once again highlighted the wealth of talented young people in the region and the dedication of everyone involved with Te Awamutu College to ensure students reach their full potential.

One of the ‘stars of the show’ was Breanna Doig - a multiple award winner across academia, service and sport.

Breanna Doig was runner-up to the Dux, receiving the Mexted Cup for Proxime Accessit, and was awarded the General Excellence Cup on top of an AUT Welcome to Auckland Scholarship of $24,000, a Sports Excellence Badge, Lambeth Trophy - Senior Girls Swimming Champion, Henderson Trophy - Best All Round Swimmer, KF Miller Cup - First in Subject Biology and George Waring Cup for Excellence in Mathematics with Calculus.

Breanna says it capped a great five years at Te Awamutu College and she is grateful for everything the school has done for her. She also gives credit to her teachers from Kōrakonui School and Te Awamutu Intermediate.

Photo / Dean Taylor

Next year she heads to AUT to undertake a Bachelor of Health Science majoring in paramedicine.

Breanna says her goal is to be a St John paramedic - a dream since Year 9 when Te Awamutu College hosted a workshop with healthcare workers from all fields. She was attracted to the paramedics.

Breanna says she is keen to help people and would like to do extra training to become an intensive care paramedic.

She also likes to stay fit and active and enjoys sports, so she thinks she’ll be up to the task.

Principal Tony Membery said in his address it had been a hugely successful 2023 for Te Awamutu College, highlighting a number of events and activities that took place on top of the everyday teaching and learning.

He said the board of trustees and senior management would be working on the charter and strategic plan and welcomes feedback from the community as part of the consultation.

Membery said the consultation ties in with the stated goal in the charter of fostering partnerships and relationships between the school, parents/caregivers and wider community.

“Part of this is also our ‘open door policy’ which I believe is real and happening,” he said.

“We love to receive good news and appreciation for all that the good that happens but are also receptive to listening to areas of concern or how we can improve.

“Call me old-fashioned but I believe you do this directly to the relevant person whether that be the teacher, form teacher, deans, nurse, student centre or senior leadership.”

He said the school was also preparing for the revised NCEA Level 1 next year.

Membery thanked the board, teachers, parents and caregivers for their work throughout the year, and especially the students for making it a success.

He encouraged students to give the exams their best efforts and to all students who receive certificates and awards to be proud of their accomplishments.

“You have excelled.”

One of his tasks was to announce head students for 2024.

He said it had been a hard choice, with many fine and worthy applicants.

Head students for 2024 are: Sienna Sanders, Avé Culpan, Ruben Kasper and Xavier Scott.

Scholarships, Service and Major School Awards:

Te Awamutu College Rogers Charitable Trust Tertiary Scholarship (Dairy Industry), $1500, Asarina Johnson.

Vetora Tertiary Scholarship (Agriculture, Agri Science, Agri Business), $1500, Shontelle Corbett.

David Johnstone Charitable Trust Scholarship, $6000, Billy Barclay.

University of Auckland Waka Moana Scholarship, $20,000 towards catered accommodation plus a laptop, Dillon Holmes.

University of Waikato Ko Te Tangata School Leaver Scholarship, $5000, Chloe Caddy, Madison McArthur, Stella Quigley, Alice Roberts, Mishke Van Rooyen.

DV Bryant Trust Scholarship, up to $10,000, Stephanie Hill.

University oF Waikato Te Ara Whanui Scholarship, $20,000, Mariana Puarere.

Alison Clarke Memorial Award for top international student 2023, Susanna Mikkola. Susanna is an exchange student from Finland studying Level 3 Biology and Level 2 Mathematics with Calculus, History, English, Outdoor Education and Tourism and Travel.

She has taken part in a Cycle Tour, caving trip and mountain biking trip, participated in a Tourism and Travel trip to Waitomo Caves and was a member of the successful 1st XI Girls Football team.

Manaia Cup for Academic Excellence: Top Maori student Year 11, Dejah Stojanovic-Stark.

Bouma Trophy for Academic Excellence: Top Year 11 student, Blake Gower.

Kia Kaha Trophy for Academic Excellence: Top Maori student Year 12, Erana Harper.

The Poot Cup for Academic Excellence: Top Year 12 student, Avleen Kaur.

Nga Kete o Te Wananga Trophy for Academic Excellence: Top Maori Student Year 13, Dillon Holmes.

General Excellence Cup Year 12 — Trebilco Cup (Academic, Sports, Culture, Participation and Service), Sophie Yarndley.

Sophie topped Level 2 Performance Music and has achieved all 76 Level 2 credits attempted, 68 at Excellence or Merit level. She has been an EPro8 Waikato/Bay of Plenty finalist, a member of Hjönk team, participated in events for her House, been her Form Class Representative, a member of Senior Concert Band and in the band for school production, been a member of the Service and Cultural Committees and captain of the 2nd XI Girls Hockey team.

Te Awamutu Business and Professional Women Trophy for initiative and enterprise, Ashlee Coldrick.

Ashlee proved to be a reliable and capable chairperson of the 2023 Ball Committee, liaising with the appropriate people and firms and devoting considerable time and effort to planning and preparations, including venue, theme, ticket design, catering, band, decorations, culminating in a successful Monte Carlo Ball.

Wāipa District Council Service to the Community Award, Johanna Downs.

Johanna was a capable and reliable chairperson of the 2023 Service Committee, conducting meetings and organising events. Under her leadership the committee selected four humanitarian/charitable causes for Mufti Days — NZ Red Cross, Kids in Need, Waikato Endangered Species Foundation and Cancer Society NZ, raising awareness and funds.

Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award, $2000, Rebecca Drabble.

In 2023 Rebecca successfully completed a Gateway placement with Fairview Educational Services, juggling schoolwork, one day-a-week work placement, the theory work required to gain NCEA credits during the placement and her extracurricular cultural activities.

Her goal is to excel at NCEA L3 and gain extra credits to find a fulltime job within the automotive industry.

Rebecca was awarded an Academic Excellence badge for her 2022 NCEA results, was an Epro8 Waikato/BOP finalist and part of the school production.

Te Awamutu Masonic Lodge’s Trophy for Excellent Contribution to the School, Kate Shannon.

Kate has been extensively involved in college life since Year 9, competing in rock climbing for the college. She was in an EPro8 team that made the semi-finals.

Kate has also been active in athletics at regional and North Island level and was team captain. She was in the 1st XI Girls Football team for three years, was a member of our Teen Ag/Young Farmers Club for three years, took part in Central North Island Teams Racing Sailing and Burgess Trophy Sailing Regatta and this year was also was on the SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving) and Environment Committees, taken part in mountain biking, been a manager for the “Battle of the Schools” Tournament and competed in Waikato Bay of Plenty Cross-Country champs.

Rotary Shield for Service to the School — Girls’ Shield, Sarah Druce.

Sarah is hard-working, polite and works well with others.

Sarah has been heavily involved in a range of activities since Year 9, including: hockey, Young Farmers club, badminton, rock climbing, motocross, Year 13 Camp Committee, mountain biking and Environment Committee.

She is to be commended for successfully balancing her academic studies with this level of involvement and commitment, and for her resilience this year as she has coped with health challenges.

Rotary Shield for Service to the School — Boys’ Shield, Billy Ouston.

Billy is positive, enthusiastic, polite and sets high expectations for himself. He is respected and admired by both students and staff.

Billy models enthusiastic participation and sportsmanship in inter-house events.

He has been passionate and involved with college rugby for all five years and in the 1st XV for the last two seasons. His leadership has been recognised by being a captain or co-captain.

RSA Peace Scholarship ($2000) for contribution, service and leadership — Girls’, Stella Quigley.

Stella is seen as an exemplary role model for younger students. She is respected and admired by her peers and staff and she has a positive attitude to life and learning. She is able to work well both as an individual and in a group or team.

She has been heavily involved in wider school life since Year 9, including netball, athletics, swimming, Year 13 Camp Committee, Environment Committee. She is a passionate participant in Inter-House events and the captain of our Premier Netball team.

RSA Peace Scholarship ($2000) for contribution, service and leadership — Boys’, Kirk Van Marrewijk.

Kirk is mature, has mana, is pleasant and positive and is respected and admired by both students and staff.

He is an active participant in Inter-House events and encourages others to step out of their comfort zone, try new things and be true to who they are.

He has been involved in a range of activities since Year 9, including basketball, kapa haka, rugby, Kia Tu (mentoring young Māori and Pasifika Students) and Environment Committee.

Principal Tony Membery also commended Sarah, Bruce, Stella and Kirk for being fine head students for 2023 and fine ambassadors for Te Awamutu College by taking pride in the uniform, leading by example, being punctual, involved and caring, running assemblies and attending and speaking at public events such as Anzac Day, Rotary club evenings and school visits, devoting time and effort into participation in the 2023 Waipa Battle of the Schools Sports and Culture Tournament, including promotion of events, assemblies, notices, finalising of teams/squads, supervision and support on the day, and being in charge of the 2023 Leavers’ Garment — from initial concept through to its eventual distribution.

General Excellence Cup (Academic, Sports, Culture, Participation and Service), Mexted Cup for Proxime Accessit ($1500), AUT Welcome to Auckland Scholarship, $24,000, Breanna Doig.

Breanna topped Level 3 Biology and Mathematics with Calculus and has attained all 57 credits attempted — with 50 at Excellence level.

She was Te Awamutu College Waikato Secondary Schools Swimming squad captain, is a member of the winning premier netball team, an effective deputy house leader of Kikorangi House, organising and encouraging other house members, and an active member of the SADD, Sports, Service and Ball Committees.

AG Freeman Medal for Dux Litterarum ($3000), University OF Waikato Te Paewai o Te Rangi Scholarship for outstanding Academic achievement, $30,000, Kaeden Creswell.

Kaeden has attained all 70 credits attempted, 65 at Excellence level.

He was first in Subject: Chemistry, Economics and Business Studies, Earth and Space Science and Physics and also received the Matthewson Cup for Excellence in Sciences.

