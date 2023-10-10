Street Rod fans, from left: long serving National Street Rod Association secretary/treasurer Mary Archer and her ride (left), a 1956 Lincoln Premier, Grace Archer, who brought her dad Kevin's 1958 Edsel Pacer (centre), and Deb Knox who drivers the 1959 Ford Galaxy. Photo / Dean Taylor

Street Rod fans, from left: long serving National Street Rod Association secretary/treasurer Mary Archer and her ride (left), a 1956 Lincoln Premier, Grace Archer, who brought her dad Kevin's 1958 Edsel Pacer (centre), and Deb Knox who drivers the 1959 Ford Galaxy. Photo / Dean Taylor

There will be more of a roar than a buzz around the region over Labour Weekend as the Waikato area of the National Street Rod Association (NSRA) takes its turn to host the Nationals from a base in Waitomo.

NSRA membership is based upon a common interest in classic and collectable special interest custom, vintage and hot rod vehicles with a mission to foster, promote and organise events that encourage the spirit of hot rodding, street rodding and classic and collectable car ownership and use.

The organisation is now in its 48th year, with many members having been with the national association since the beginning.

Waikato delegate Kevin Archer is a relative newcomer, having been with the NSRA since 1987. He is a key organiser of the Nationals.

He says the ‘old guys’ are now welcoming second and third-generation members to the street rodding fold.

“Our annual Nationals event is the highlight of our calendar and we will have a significant turnout from our membership from across New Zealand,” says Archer.

“We have confirmed entries from Christchurch, Wellington Manawatū, Dannevirke, Hawkes Bay, Turangi, Taranaki, Rotorua, Auckland, West Auckland and Northland — people from all walks of life and an expected 85 cars.”

The event is based at the Waitomo Village chalets, with members accommodated on-site and across the Top 10 Motor Camp and other accommodations in Waitomo.

The General Store in Waitomo will be providing breakfasts to all the entrants over the weekend and Roselands Resort Waitomo will provide Saturday and Sunday evening meals and the Sunday base for prizegiving, AGM and Stoneage Quiz.

NSRA has sponsorship from national providers who are prominent in the automotive trade and media, as well as local businesses and a grant from Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board to assist with buses for transporting members to evening meals.

Waikato National Street Rod Association delegate Kevin Archer is one of the key organisers of the NSRA Nationals which will be based at Waitomo at Labour Weekend. Photo / Dean Taylor

NSRA members will have the opportunity to sample the delights of the greater Waikato area, while the best chance for the public to get up close and personal with the cars is to attend the Saturday Show & Shine Display in Te Awamutu.

After Friday afternoon and evening’s low-key welcome at the Waitomo Village Chalets, the real action starts Saturday morning.

Cars and members will be assembled after breakfast for a cruise into Te Awamutu to park up for the Show & Shine at Albert Park, in association with and hosted by Te Awamutu Rod and Custom Club.

There will be a gold coin entry for the public with proceeds going to a local children’s charity.

After lunch, the cars and members will move off to a local member’s farm for some off-road driving fun and games.

There is a bit of time to freshen up and rest before the evening’s Stoneage Costume Party and dinner at Roselands.

There is a mystery cruise on Sunday to a scenic coastal location which will give more of the public the unexpected chance to see the cars on the road and parked up while members have lunch.

Members will return to Waitomo at their leisure to prepare to rejoin the buses to Roselands Resort for the AGM, prizegiving, evening meal and quiz night.

Monday is time for everyone to head home after a group breakfast.

Archer says as well as the chance for members to get together and the public to see the cars they are so passionate about, events such as the Nationals have an economic impact wherever they are held.

This year’s forecast is that it will bring over $100,000 to the community.

