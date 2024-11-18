“At one stage on Castle Rock Rd, one of the occupants has thrown a hammer from the fleeing vehicle at police, which has damaged the patrol car.”

Belay said while travelling on the 309 Rd, an occupant of the vehicle threw a wrench, hitting two members of the public in the head.

Both were treated for minor injuries.

Shortly after, the caravan came off the vehicle that was towing it in the Waiau area.

”The driver has continued to overtake dangerously while heading towards Coromandel township, where police lost sight of it.”

Further information from members of the public helped police find the vehicle again as it headed towards Colville.

Belay said the police Eagle helicopter was able to help ground units in tracking the vehicle. Road spikes were deployed by officers and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop.

”Three occupants fled on foot near Flays Rd, Coromandel, running into a nearby address and have allegedly stolen another vehicle from a member of the public and continued to flee down the Thames Coast at high speed.”

The vehicle was followed by Eagle up Tapu Coroglen Rd where it was eventually abandoned near the Te Puru Track carpark and set on fire, the three offenders then decamped into the bush where two people were arrested with the assistance of Delta, the police dog team.

Belay said the two vehicles and caravan have been recovered and will undergo a forensic examination.

“We are following strong lines of enquiry to identify and locate the remaining offenders to hold them accountable for their actions.”