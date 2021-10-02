State of the Arts survey seeks insights to our creative ecosystem

Creative Waikato CEO Dr Jeremy Mayall says the organisation is on a mission to strengthen its advocacy work. Photo / Supplied

Creative Waikato CEO Dr Jeremy Mayall says the organisation is on a mission to strengthen its advocacy work. Photo / Supplied

Creative Waikato is calling for people who work in the arts, culture, or creative sector to share their insights through a survey, with participants in for a chance to win $200.

Results from the 12-question State of the Arts survey will help to form a picture of the confidence and health of the industry.

CEO Dr Jeremy Mayall says Creative Waikato is on a mission to strengthen its advocacy work - and the survey results will help.

"We're asking for insights into your creative mahi so we can advocate and communicate effectively on behalf of the sector."

Everyone working in the arts, culture, heritage, and creative industries is encouraged to complete the survey.

"Whether you're an artist or creative practitioner, or work in administration, management, production, curatorial or technical areas within the sector, we'd love to hear from you.

Creative Waikato is calling for people who work in the arts, culture or creative sector to complete the State of the Arts survey. Photo/ Supplied

"Even if your creative work is only a part of your working life, your survey answers will help us get the insights for where things currently sit within our creative ecosystem.

"We encourage you to share the survey throughout your own networks and communities, so we can collect a diverse range of responses."

The State of the Arts survey is being run by Dovetail, an independent New Zealand research company. All responses are confidential and no identifying information will be released.

Creative Waikato is collaborating on the research with Toi o Taraika Arts Wellington, with the support of Wellington City Council (Pōneke), and Te Taumata Toi-a-Iwi (Tāmaki Makaurau).

Manatū Taonga, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, is also supporting the survey to extend its reach to respondents throughout Aotearoa – and to build national reporting.

Head to the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6MLV79B. The survey closes on Monday, October 11.