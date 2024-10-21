“We assess proposed development opportunities based on financial metrics, housing need, site profile and other criteria.

“We look to engage with communities where we are delivering homes, to ensure they are aware of what is planned. The nature and timing of this engagement varies from case to case but can include letter drops, community drop-in sessions and digital tools.”

The seven single storey houses (six two-bedroom and one three-bedroom) built in Rangiamohia Rd in Tūrangi by Kāinga Ora.

The most recent 11 houses have been built by developer build partner TW Property, with Kāinga Ora taking ownership on completion. They have double glazing, carpets and curtains, an easy care fenced outdoor area and off-street parking.

The 10 due to be completed next year are on the site of the former Berkenhoff Lodge on Scannell St.

The lodge was badly damaged by fire in November 2022 and had previously been used for emergency housing.

Darren Toy, Bay of Plenty ora regional director for Kāinga Ora, said it was heart-warming to see whānau moving in.

“Whānau moving into these houses in Taupō and Tūrangi, most of whom have children, will be excited and also very relieved to have a safe, warm and dry place to call home.

“Most have come from emergency housing motels and other temporary accommodation, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a new house will feel to them like the best early Christmas present possible.”

The families have been carefully matched to the new homes to support them living together as neighbours and as part of the wider community, Kāinga Ora says.







