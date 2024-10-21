The Taupō District is experiencing a minor burst of state house construction.
Fifteen new Kāinga Ora homes have been added to the district in the last two months – seven in Tūrangi and eight in Taupō – while another 10 are under construction in Taupō, with completion due in mid-2025.
The seven single storey houses (six two-bedroom and one three-bedroom) built in Rangiamohia Rd in Tūrangi, were blessed by kaumātua Te Takinga New and Amy Walker from Ngāti Tūrangitukua last week while in Taupō Reverend Peace Mitchell blessed four single storey two-bedroom houses in Elizabeth St, alongside representatives from Te Korowai Roopu Tautoko and neighbours.
Four other state houses were completed in Taupō in September, and Kāinga Ora was also in the early planning stage for more construction in Terence St, Taharepa Rd and Richmond Ave.
Kāinga Ora senior communications adviser (Te Puku Ikaroa – Central) Tracy Buckland said the location and quantity of additional houses are based on government direction with the Crown agency looking to keep locals in the loop.