State Highway 29 at Te Poi to close for two weeks

Waikato Herald
The Te Poi section of State Highway 29 will be closed in both directions for at least two weeks from Monday, March 10.

In a statement, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Waikato system manager Andy Oakley said the closure meant scheduled pavement rehabilitation works could be completed “more quickly”.

“We do not take road closures lightly,” Oakley said.

“We know that road works are disruptive for residents and local businesses, but this is critical maintenance work, which will improve everyone’s journeys long-term.”

The section of SH29 affected is between Te Poi Road and Stopford Rd, beginning from 6am on Monday.

Traffic (light vehicles) will be detoured via Te Poi Rd and SH24 or Te Poi South Rd and SH28 - adding around five minutes to journeys along SH29.

SH29 TE POI - FULL CLOSURE Due to pavement rehabilitation works, a section of State Highway 29 in Te Poi will be closed...

Posted by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi - Waikato & Bay of Plenty on Monday, March 3, 2025

Heavy vehicles will be detoured via SH27, SH24, and SH28 adding around 15 minutes. See map attached.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure zone will be maintained, however there may be delays entering and exiting the closure site, depending on the work being carried out at the time.

According to an NZTA statement, the work is scheduled to be completed by Sunday, March 23.

“However, this may be impacted by bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances,” NZTA said.

SH29 residents’ access will be maintained at all times during the works, however residents will need to liaise with traffic control teams onsite during the closure period.

