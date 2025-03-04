A section of State Highway 29 will be closed in both directions for at least two weeks from Monday, March 10.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A section of State Highway 29 will be closed in both directions for at least two weeks from Monday, March 10.

The Te Poi section of State Highway 29 will be closed in both directions for at least two weeks from Monday, March 10.

In a statement, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Waikato system manager Andy Oakley said the closure meant scheduled pavement rehabilitation works could be completed “more quickly”.

“We do not take road closures lightly,” Oakley said.

“We know that road works are disruptive for residents and local businesses, but this is critical maintenance work, which will improve everyone’s journeys long-term.”

The section of SH29 affected is between Te Poi Road and Stopford Rd, beginning from 6am on Monday.