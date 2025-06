A truck has rolled, partially blocking the roundabout at State Highway 26/27 in Tatuanui, Matamata-Piako District.

A truck has rolled, partially blocking the roundabout at State Highway 26/27 in Tatuanui, Matamata-Piako District.

A roundabout at the intersection of State Highways 27 and 26 has been partially blocked by a rolled truck.

Police said the truck rolled about 12.15pm in Tatuanui, Matamata-Piako District.

“Motorists are requested to avoid the area if possible, take an alternative route or delay travel.”

Police said recovery of the truck was under way.

“But will be at least two hours until the road is clear.”