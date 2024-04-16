A truck crash has blocked one lane of State Highway 25 south of Whangamata.

The truck hit a power pole, bringing live power lines down onto the road, police confirmed in a statement.

“The truck driver has moderate injuries and has been safely removed from the truck,” the statement said.

The road was initially closed in both directions but one lane was reopened just after 12.30pm. The other lane could remain closed for at least a couple of hours.

Police said they were notified of the crash at 11.10am.

“While one lane is now clear, motorists can expect continued delays and should take an alternative route where possible,” the statement said.

A statement from the New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash had brought power lines down just north of Parakiwai Quarry Rd.

According to the NZTA statement, SH25 was closed between Whangamata and Whiritoa.

“Consider alternative route via SH25A to Whangamata,” the statement said.