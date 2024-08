State Highway 1 was closed for close to two hours as emergency services attended the scene of a serious one-vehicle crash at Hatepe.

State Highway 1 was closed for close to two hours as emergency services attended the scene of a serious one-vehicle crash at Hatepe.

State Highway 1 was closed for close to two hours after a serious single-vehicle crash resulted in one person being critically injured.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Hatepe, near Rereahu Ave at about 4.40pm on August 5.

A police spokesperson said one person received critical injuries as a result of the incident.

The serious crash unit was advised and the road was closed until one-lane could be reopened under stop-go traffic management.