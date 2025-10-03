Already a subscriber? Sign in here

A tree is blocking State Highway 1 at Karapiro.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff are using chainsaws to remove the tree, a spokesperson said.

The blockage at Karapiro, just north of the township, was reported to police about 11.35am.

Traffic is backed up from Cambridge and the road is expected to be closed for several hours while the tree is cleared, police said.

