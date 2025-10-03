Advertisement
State Highway 1 blocked at Karapiro after large tree falls

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
A tree is blocking State Highway 1 at Karapiro.

A fallen tree is blocking part of State Highway 1 in Waikato.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff are using chainsaws to remove the tree, a spokesperson said.

The blockage at Karapiro, just north of the township, was reported to police about 11.35am.

Traffic is backed up

