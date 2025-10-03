“There was a tree down, so we were assisting with chainsaws,” a spokesperson said.
“We’ve just left the incident with police with one lane open.”
A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi post on Facebook said the road was closed near Hydro Rd.
“Delay your journey, avoid the area, or expect diversions and delays.”
Police said there was a cordon in place at the SH1 intersection with SH27.
Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible and follow posted diversions.
