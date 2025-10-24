The mother posted on social media on Thursday morning, “in the hope that this can be shared” and deliver some answers for her son.

In the post, shared 1136 times, she wrote her son went to get something from his car during his lunch break when the assault happened.

“Out of nowhere, two carloads of men wearing balaclavas pulled up right in the middle of the main road outside his kura.

“They tried to kidnap him — smashing into him and stabbing him multiple times," she wrote.

She said her son had surgery and was still in hospital, though he was “recovering well”.

“But as a whānau, we’re completely shaken and honestly have no idea who or why anyone would do this.

“My boy has just turned 16 — he’s such a humble, soft, gentle giant — and this has left us absolutely heartbroken and confused."

Despite her disbelief about the incident, she had a conciliatory message to the perpetrators.

“If you are involved, or if you know something, please understand that we are an open, loving whānau — if there’s something to be sorted or a misunderstanding, we’re open to kōrero and understand.

“The saddest part of all this is that our own people are doing this to our own people. Let’s be better.

“Let’s do better whānau, we need more love, not hate.”

She also said Fraser High School was not to blame.

“This, I believe, is not connected to the kura in any way, and my boys truly love their school and the teachers there.”

On Monday, Fraser High School principal Virginia Crawford sent a message to parents, praising emergency services, staff and students.

“At 12.36pm today, a serious incident involving one of our students occurred on Waimarie St during Break 2,” the note reads.

“Our school medical team responded immediately and with great professionalism.

“We are also proud of our students, who behaved calmly, kept themselves safe, and showed great respect for the student and the first responders from the school.”

The note said the school was supporting the police investigation. The “safety and wellbeing” of the students remained the school’s “top priority”, and support was available through the school’s “Hauora Centre”.

Waikato Herald approached the school for further comment.

Police are investigating and said on Friday afternoon there had been no update.

Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.