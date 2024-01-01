People flock to Taupō in the summer, leading to greater chances of accidents occurring, Hato Hone St John says..

A Lakes area Hato Hone St John manager has warned holidaymakers descending on the Taupō area that things can quickly go wrong this summer if they don’t take care.

Call handlers for Hato Hone St John are gearing up one of the busiest periods of the year for the ambulance service, said George Clicquot, Hato Hone St John area operations manager – Lakes.

Alcohol was a significant contributing factor in the uptick of calls from both visitors and locals over the summer, he said.

“Hato Hone St John wants everyone to have fun and stay safe this holiday season.

“Unfortunately, this time of year our ambulance officers respond to far too many incidents associated with alcohol.

“We urge people to please drink safely and responsibly.

“Look out for those you are with and alternate your alcohol with water to keep hydrated.

“Arrange a sober driver before going out and don’t drink and drive.”

Large numbers of ambulance callouts over summer can be avoided, says George Clicquot, Hato Hone St John area operations manager – Lakes.

There’s an increase in the summer of people getting into trouble on the water, even if they don’t stray far from the beach, Clicquot said.

Last year, Hato Hone St John responded to 434 water incidents across New Zealand, which represented a 14 per cent increase on the previous year.

Over the summer season from December 2022 to February 2023, ambulance officers attended almost 200 water incidents, several of which were fatal.

Rotorua, Taupō, Mt Maunganui and Hahei are among the list of locations that required the most ambulance responses to water incidents last summer.

“We know Kiwis and visitors to Aotearoa love getting out on the water and we want everyone to enjoy their favourite swimming hotspots, but please know your limits and keep an eye out for whānau and friends, particularly young children, so everyone can stay safe.

Trips on Lake Taupō are a great way to spend the summer, if done safely.

“If you’re in a boat, make sure you’re wearing a correctly fitted lifejacket and make sure you’ve told someone the general direction you’re travelling.

“If you’re at the beach, swim between the flags and try to remain near a lifeguard.

“All these simple steps can go a long way to reducing your chances of needing an ambulance.”

Danger isn’t necessarily far from home, with paramedics also attending a number of water-related incidents in people’s backyards every year.

“Inflatable pools seem to be popular with families this year.

“A lot of these store-bought pools are quite big and deep, too, with high sides and ladders to get into them, so please make sure you don’t take your eyes off tamariki in and around that pool you’ve bought for the summer.”

Clicquot said the increase in people on the roads also made them hotspots for accidents.

“Hato Hone St John also gets called out to far too many motor vehicle crashes, many of which can be prevented.

“If you’re heading out on the road this summer, we encourage all motorists to step up by taking responsibility for the safety of themselves and their passengers.

“If you’re in a vehicle, ensure everyone wears a seatbelt and young children are fitted in appropriate car seats.

“Eliminate distractions, including putting away your mobile phone before you start driving.

“Visitors to our area may not be familiar with our roads, so it is important to drive to the conditions and keep within the speed limit.

“We know summer can get very hot in our district and the roads can be busy so if you’re caught in traffic, please be patient and considerate of our road users.”

Unfortunately, the rise in callouts over the festive period also correlates with increased reports of abuse against emergency services staff, said Clicquot.

“This is a very busy time of year for the ambulance service and unfortunately, we do see a spike in abuse against our people.

“We know emotions can run high during an emergency, especially if alcohol is involved.

“Please be kind and respectful to our emergency call handlers and paramedics.

“We won’t tolerate violence or aggression towards our people under any circumstances.

“Our teams are working hard, often throughout the night, to care for people and we cannot do our job if we are being abused.”

Hato Hone St John also offers the following tips on keeping well over summer:

If you’re on a road trip, familiarise yourself with your location before you set off. Find out in advance where the closest hospital or medical centre is to your location, and know your exact address in case you need to call for help.

Take some first aid supplies, and ensure you pack your prescription medicines. You can also download the free St John CPR app.

Remember to keep batteries from gifts away from children to avoid swallowing. The battery can become lodged in the oesophagus with dangerous results. See Hato Hone St John’s choking first aid advice.

Stay hydrated - especially when in the sun and/or when drinking alcohol, and ensure whānau and friends are doing the same.

