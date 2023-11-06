The St Andrew's Garden and Art Trail boasts a variety of gardens, from big to small and established to new.

The St Andrew's Garden and Art Trail boasts a variety of gardens, from big to small and established to new.

Tickets are on sale now for this year’s St Andrew’s Church Garden and Art Trail.

The event, which is being held on November 11 and 12, will feature up to 24 town and country gardens – all within a 20-minute drive of Taupō.

Co-ordinator Jennifer Mayer said variety was key, with a host of established and newer, privately owned and public gardens on show. The venues range from rambling 2ha rural gardens to small, contemporary-style and traditional cottage gardens.

They include a privately owned property near Mt Tauhara listed by the New Zealand Gardens Trust as a 5-star Garden of National Significance, and an innovative relocatable “pot plant” garden in Taupō.

The unique and much acclaimed 4-star Sculpture Garden at Lava Glass Studio on SH5 near Wairakei is also part of this year’s trail.

Mayer said although the emphasis was mainly on gardens, there will be live music and art on display and for sale at some of the venues.

She said local support for this year’s garden trail has been excellent, with real estate company Tremains Taupō becoming a major sponsor.

The Acacia Bay Nursery and Mitre 10 MEGA Taupō have contributed garden products, and local retailers and service providers have also thrown their support behind the event.

The two-day event is taking place in late spring when Taupō's gardens are usually at their best.

Around 300 tickets were sold for the last garden walk in 2021 and organisers are hoping to top that figure this year, said Mayer.

“Garden owners and sponsors have been extremely generous.

“We are thrilled with the calibre of gardens being showcased and we are confident they will offer plenty of inspiration to garden lovers.”

She said early interest from outside the area has been encouraging, with a couple of busloads from Cambridge and Tauranga booking tickets.

Proceeds from the event will go towards funding community projects supported by St Andrew’s Church.

Tickets cost $40 with the option of purchasing a $65 ticket that includes a pre-packed lunch.

The ticket price includes a programme featuring a short write-up on each garden and directions.

Tickets can be purchased online at trybooking.com under St Andrew’s Garden Walks, or from the St Andrew’s Church office which is open 9am to noon, Monday to Friday.

For further information email josefbrown69@yahoo.com or ph 027 800 0779.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



