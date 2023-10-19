The Te Awamutu Craft Fair is one of the events to receive community event funding.

The Te Awamutu Craft Fair is one of the events to receive community event funding.

Two new events and six others have secured the final funding from Waipā's District Promotion and Community Event funds this week.

The brand-new Te Awamutu Skatepark BurgerFuel event ($500) aims to inspire youth to get involved in the revival of skateboarding at the newly refurbished Centennial Park.

The Cambridge Christmas window display and Santa’s workshop ($600) is a scavenger hunt event for tamariki to find Santa’s workshop items hidden in retailer storefronts.

Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk said it’s exciting to see some new events coming to the district.

“We know Waipā is a great place to host events and it’s energising to see an increase in these events coming through the funding process. It was great to be able to provide funding to all those who applied.”

Other events to receive community event funding include the Te Awamutu Craft Fair ($700), Te Awamutu Boxing Academy Youth development ($1700), CPC NZ Powerlifting Nationals ‘Summer Slam’ ($1500) and Waikato 2024 Kyokushin Championships ($1500).

The two district promotion fund events included the Takapoto Classic ($3000) and the New Zealand Big Air Nationals ($1210).

“Events offer a great return on investment to the community, and not just financially but also through wellbeing. Whether it’s someone participating in a sports tournament or whānau spending a day wandering around the craft market, there is something for everyone,” Stolwyk said.

For more information on the two event funds, visit waipadc.govt.nz/funding. To find out what events are happening in Waipā visit whatsonwaipa.co.nz.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.