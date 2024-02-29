McDonald's Kihikihi Speedway's Greer Magon (95K) has been selected for the 2024 New Zealand Youth Ministock Team. Photo / Shutter Media Group NZ

Three Waikato teenagers have been selected for the New Zealand Youth Ministock team of six.

Te Awamutu’s Greer Magon (95K), 16, has made the team alongside Hamilton’s Flynn Ashton (23R), 16, and Cambridge Aidan Tidd (19H), 15.

This month, the youth team will host a group of Australian racers.

The first meeting is at McDonald’s Kihikihi Speedway on March 9, followed by Huntly International Speedway on March 16, TWS Paradise Valley Speedway, Rotorua for March 22-23 and Waharoa Speedway on March 24.

Magon is a third-season McDonald’s Kihikihi Speedway Youth Ministock driver, but said it was a surprise to be selected.

“It wasn’t something that I had thought about but I’m really excited to be part of the team, and looking forward to the challenge,” she said.

“My poppa, John Machell, has been involved in Speedway for over 40 years and I’ve grown up going to Speedway. My sister raced 13 years ago, and from then I always wanted to race. It took me three years to finally convince my mum to let me.”

Kihikihi Speedway Ministock representative Allie Downie-Boyte said Magon was a great pick for the team.

Flynn Ashton (23R) in action. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

“Greer has been a part of the Kihikihi Ministock family for three seasons, this is her last season with us before she ages out at 17,” Downie-Boyte said.

“In the time Greer has been with us, she has gone from strength to strength, her confidence has skyrocketed, and she is an absolute pleasure to be around.

“Greer’s friendly nature and how she holds herself on and off the track is something for her to be proud of. She is consistent and this has shown in her results on the track.

“As a club, we are so proud of Greer’s achievements and are absolutely stoked to hear she has been selected for the NZ team, we know she will do herself, her family and the club proud. We will be following her adventures with the team closely.”

Fellow team member Ashton attends Hamilton Boys’ High School but is contracted out of Rotorua Stockcar Club.

“It was a very special moment to be approached and asked if I would want to represent New Zealand in the trans-Taman challenge with two of my brothers being in the team five or so years ago. It was definitely one of my dreams,” Flynn said.

“It all started in November when they were trying to organise a team to compete. I got asked and had a big decision to make between the New Zealand team and our South Island tour. The New Zealand team was too good of a deal to turn down.”

Aidan Tidd with his ministock car. Photo / Sharns With Sparky

Cambridge High School student Tidd races out of Huntly International Speedway.

He has been racing for five years and said he was very proud to be selected for the New Zealand team.

“My dad has been involved in Speedway his whole life. I used to watch him race his modified, and my uncle race his midget and sprint car,” Tidd said.

“[I’m looking forward to] the lifelong friends I’m going to make and all the racing, It’s going to be so cool racing the Australia team here in New Zealand but also experiencing going to Aussie to compete.”

Huntly International Speedway president and promoter Red Wootton said it was a great achievement for any kid to represent their country in their chosen sport.

“The criteria to become selected is quite high so he had to be in that top bracket to get there,” Wootton said.

“Aidan has been chosen because he races for the right reasons. It’s a great achievement for the club.”

New Zealand team selector Sam Ashton, Flynn’s brother, said the selection isn’t all about speed, but also about sportsmanship on and off the track.

“Greer is a perfect fit for our team - she and her family are always first to come help other drivers out and are always smiling. They never complain and are just there for a good time,” Sam said.

“She has improved so much over her racing career. I remember in her first meeting she crashed, and I went up to her and gave some pointers.”

He also recalled when Tidd started in Ministock racing at the Waharoa Speedway.

“You could hardly see him over the window of his car. It has been a pleasure to watch Aidan grow in the ministock class and reach the New Zealand team. Aidan is a great asset to the team with his knowledge of where to place his race car in the right spots at the right time.”

Sam has been part of the Ministock team himself.

“I was lucky enough to be a part of this team when we travelled to Perth in 2018.

“[It was] a cool experience, meeting new people and trying a completely different style of racing than here in New Zealand.”

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

