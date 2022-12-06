Hamilton, here we come... The National Summer Games' opening ceremony will take place at Claudelands on December 8. Photo / Special Olympics

Special Olympics athletes from throughout New Zealand are heading to Hamilton this week for the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games, which will open on Thursday, December 8 and run for five days.

More than 1000 Special Olympics athletes will compete in 10 sporting disciplines at the Games, which will be New Zealand’s largest multi-sport event of the year.

The athletes will compete across eight different Hamilton venues and bring a massive injection of visitors and fun to Hamilton.

Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Carolyn Young says the National Summer Games, which is the pinnacle sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities, will bring thousands of visitors into Hamilton, including athletes, coaches, volunteers and supporters. The National Summer Games has evolved to become one of the biggest sporting competitions in the country since the first Games were held in 1985.

Special Olympics athletes from the Te Awamutu club and National Summer Games volunteers celebrate the one-month-to-go countdown with Hamilton Deputy Mayor Angela O'Leary (red dress).

“The National Games are our flagship four-yearly event, and while it was disappointing for our athletes, coaches and volunteers that we had to postpone the event last year because of the pandemic, the additional year has given everyone the opportunity to catch up on training [and] undertake more fundraising and planning, so we expect the Games to be spectacular,” says Young.

Hamilton/Kirikiriroa Mayor Paula Southgate will warmly welcome the arrival of Special Olympic athletes to Hamilton.

“The athletes have put in a lot of hard work to be here to compete. They are excited and so am I. I look forward to watching different events across the city and cheering them on!

“We have a beautiful city with great places to see and great places to eat, so I hope our visitors have time to enjoy their time here.”

Young says Hamilton should feel very proud of the way it is supporting the games.

“We need over 600 volunteers to run the sports and other logistics, as well as the Healthy Athletes screening programmes. Most of these volunteers are coming from Hamilton, so a very big thank you to those who are giving their time to make sure our athletes can compete and have a wonderful time at the Games,” she says.

A large number of those volunteers will be provided by Freemasons New Zealand, which is the naming rights sponsor for the event, but which will also provide vital volunteer support and strong fundraising expertise.

“For many of the athletes, the National Summer Games is one of the highlights of their life, so we want to make sure they are well looked-after and have a great experience,” Young says.

Over 150 volunteers, most from a health professional background, will deliver health screenings and an education programme - the Healthy Athlete Programme - to all 1000 athletes, which will include dental, podiatry, hearing, vision and general health promotion.

Waikato Special Olympics basketball teams and special guests when they marked 200 days to go until the National Summer Games in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

The first athletes arrive at the Athletes Village today, with the opening ceremony to take place at Claudelands on Thursday at 4pm. The games will wrap up on Monday night with a closing ceremony and a disco before preparations start for the 2025 National Summer Games in Christchurch.

Special Olympics New Zealand (SONZ) is a community-based movement that creates a safe and inclusive place for people with intellectual disabilities. The movement’s work promotes a more inclusive and connected society where people with intellectual disabilities are visible and valued.

Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths, skills and success.

The Special Olympics celebrates the courage of our athletes and the challenges they overcome every day. The athletes find success, fun, confidence and fulfilment on the playing field that they remember for the rest of their lives. They also inspire people in their communities to build an Aotearoa that puts inclusivity at its heart and welcomes everyone’s contribution.

Special Olympics New Zealand empowers people with an intellectual disabilities to reveal their inner champion. To find out more, visit https://specialolympics.org.nz.



