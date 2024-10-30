Andrew Nairn, of Tokoroa, received a scholarship from the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (Swift).

A South Waikato gym buff was able to pursue his passion for health and sport thanks to a scholarship from the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (Swift).

Andrew Nairn of Tokoroa received $1000, which helped him buy study essentials, like a laptop, for his bachelor’s degree in health, sport and human performance at the University of Waikato.

“I am unsure I would have been able to attend university without it,” Nairn said.

He continues to reside in Tokoroa despite the commute to the Hamilton campus because he said he wants to “stay connected” to his hometown.

“I’ve lived my entire life here, with my parents and older brother. My family has been closely tied with the community for a long time. My father and grandfather were active with the Tokoroa Axemen’s Association, and my grandfather was a JP.