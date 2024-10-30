Advertisement
South Waikato Investment Fund Trust scholarship allows students to advance education

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Andrew Nairn, of Tokoroa, received a scholarship from the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (Swift).

A South Waikato gym buff was able to pursue his passion for health and sport thanks to a scholarship from the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (Swift).

Andrew Nairn of Tokoroa received $1000, which helped him buy study essentials, like a laptop, for his bachelor’s degree in health, sport and human performance at the University of Waikato.

“I am unsure I would have been able to attend university without it,” Nairn said.

He continues to reside in Tokoroa despite the commute to the Hamilton campus because he said he wants to “stay connected” to his hometown.

“I’ve lived my entire life here, with my parents and older brother. My family has been closely tied with the community for a long time. My father and grandfather were active with the Tokoroa Axemen’s Association, and my grandfather was a JP.

“I do CrossFit and have competed in many competitions over the years, and I was captain of the Forest View High School soccer team.”

Nairn joined the gym four years ago as a “shy guy”, but the gym helped him grow and gain confidence.

Andrew Nairn is passionate about sport.
“I quickly learned that health and fitness was my passion. My main influencer has been my dad, who has been going to the gym with me and has always been a great motivator and competitor with me.”

Although he is just nearing the end of his first year at university, Nairn is already considering doing a master’s degree. His long-term goal is to become a gym trainer or a strength and conditioning coach for a sports team – in his hometown, of course.

“I want to give back to the community that has given me so much.”

After successfully applying for the Swift scholarship, Nairn said he would encourage others who are considering higher education to apply.

“This scholarship helped me pursue my passion.”

The $50,000 Swift scholarship scheme helps residents in the area with their tertiary education at a university, polytechnic or whare wānanga.

Applications for Swift scholarships for 2025 close on October 31. Visit www.swift.org.nz/scholarship for more information.

