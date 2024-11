Emergency services were called to a multiple vehicle crash on Horahora Rd at about 4.20pm.

One person has been transported to hospital as emergency services attend a three-vehicle crash in South Waikato.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported at about 4.20pm.

“This was a report of a three-vehicle crash on Horahora Rd, Piarere.”

The spokesperson said one person was being transported to hospital.