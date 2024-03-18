Te Awamutu College student Kylck Austin has been selected for the ISA New Zealand Under 14 boys' softball team. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu College student Kylck Austin, 13, is off to Sydney for an international softball tournament.

He is part of the International Softball Academy (ISA) New Zealand Under-14 Boys’ softball team that competes in the 2024 International Challenge from March 19-25.

The ISA New Zealand, formed in 2007, hosts international softball tours and academy programmes that expose players to elite softball, coaching and life experiences.

U14 head coach Hadyn Smith announced the squad in late February, and the tournament will include teams from Japan and Australia. Austin, a Year 9 student, is the only team member from the Waikato region.

He has played softball for four years and took it up when his brother came home from school asking to play.

Austin said he was humbled about being selected to represent New Zealand and hadn’t quite processed it yet.

“I’m just nervous.”

He said he was looking forward to playing the matches. His parents, Grant and Jennifer, would be supporting him in Sydney.

“Kylck’s always been like that - player of the matches, player of the tournaments - things like that,” Grant said.

“He just takes it in his stride. It’s like, that’s what he has to achieve.”

Junior convenor for Waikato Softball Association and Te Awamutu Softball chief executive Manu Jones put Austin forward for selection.

“That’s probably why he’s been selected for New Zealand because they know Manu very well and take his word for it,” Grant said.

“They’ve never met Kylck. Normally the big central clubs are the ones they deal with.”

Jones said Te Awamutu Softball was very proud to produce another New Zealand representative player out of their little club.

“Kylck has put a massive effort into his training and his passion for the game is fantastic, but his greatest strength is his softball intelligence. His ability to read the game is very, very rare to see in someone so young,” Jones said.

“We all hope he has a great tournament and can’t wait to have him back for next season.”

Softball can be an expensive sport, so the Austin family is on the lookout for any sponsors to help with future gear and travel costs. Every little bit helps.

If you’re interested in sponsoring Kylck, please contact Grant, ph 020 4078 2939.

For further information and match livestreams, visit the Just Softball ISA Facebook page.

ISA New Zealand Under 14 Boys’ team

● Lucas Foote - Wellington Softball Association

● Hawea Sullivan - Wellington Softball Association

● Koby Austin - Hutt Valley Junior Softball

● Jay Jackson - Hawkes Bay

● Josh Belcher - Manawatū Softball Association

● Tyler Mathews - Manawatū Softball Association

● Landon Pointon-Gyde - Manawatū Softball Association

● Cian Stewart - Hutt Valley Junior Softballley

● Rhylie Naude - Counties Manukau Softball Association

● Lucian Cole - Counties Manukau Softball Association

● Cali Konelio - Counties Manukau Softball Association

● Kylck Austin - Waikato

● Rylee Cotton - North Harbour Softball NZ

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

