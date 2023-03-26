Smoked Paprika on their way to winning Smokefreerockquest 2022.

Hamilton band and 2022 Smokefreerockquest winner Smoked Paprika have just released their debut single My Way.

The five-piece band from Hillcrest High School were crowned New Zealand’s favourite flavour last year when they won the national band category of Smokefreerockquest, after earlier spicing up the Waikato regional round of the competition.

Releasing a single and music video was part of the prize package that Smoked Paprika won alongside the title and $10,000 worth of musical equipment.

Smoked Paprika’s not-so-secret ingredients are Ephraim Frame (electric guitar), Ollie Neil (guitar, sax, vocals), Arlo Oliver (keyboard/synth), Josh Hogarty (drums) and Sage Garrett (bass).

My Way was one of the two songs the band played at the Smokefreerockquest national finals last year.

Ollie says: “My Way was specifically written for Rockquest. It is about just living your best life.”

About being able to perform together, Ephraim says: “Joining a musical community, like a band, gives you the opportunity to share your passion with others. By working together, you and your band can encourage one another, collaborate on new ideas, and increase each other’s skills.

“Performing in Smokefreerockquest was an incredible experience that we will never forget. Winning the competition was the cherry on top of an already incredible experience.”

Arlo says: “We have been together since 2020 and this has been something we aspired to do for a long time.”

Smoked Paprika are only the fourth Waikato band to win Smokefreerockquest. The last Waikato winner was Harry Parsons from Cambridge High School in 2013, in the solo-duo category.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, is an annual intermediate and high school music competition. It was first held in 1988. Musical successes from the event include Six60, Drax Project, Ladyhawke, and Kimbra.

Entries are now open for this year’s Smokefreerockquest, so if you’re feeling inspired, head to smokefreerockquest.co.nz for more details.