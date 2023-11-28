Rosetown Lions president Sue Goodridge (left) and secretary Jenny Elers are the new Christmas Sleigh Raffle co-ordinators, pictured getting donated goods ready to load for sales to commence from Saturday. Photo / Dean Taylor

Rosetown Lions president Sue Goodridge (left) and secretary Jenny Elers are the new Christmas Sleigh Raffle co-ordinators, pictured getting donated goods ready to load for sales to commence from Saturday. Photo / Dean Taylor

No one seems quite certain when the Te Awamutu Christmas Sleigh Raffle started, but what is certain is that the support from businesses for the annual festive fundraiser is not diminishing, and nor is the appetite for Lions members to organise and sell the raffle.

This year Rosetown Lions have taken up the baton after Pakeke Lions handed it over in June at the function where they distributed the proceeds to various local charities for the last time.

It was the end of an era for Pakeke Lions - the club which took over the raffle from Te Awamutu Lions 35 years earlier.

Long-serving raffle convener Shirley Grey says Pakeke Lions had made the decision to pass on the raffle because of the immense amount of work and effort required from the ageing members of the group.

At the April meeting of Rosetown Lions, Grey gave a convincing presentation on the work and commitment involved in the preparation of the Sleigh Raffle.

The club wrote: “After discussion within the whole club, Rosetown Lions decided to accept your kind offer with most grateful thanks.”

Pakeke Lions agreed to assist the club in their first year.

Rosetown Lions elected president Sue Goodridge and secretary Jenny Elers as the organisers of the project.

This week they have been loading the donated goods into the sleigh ready to take to the streets from this Saturday.

The pair said the raffle promotes itself and they were amazed at the support businesses gave.

“Most were waiting for us to call,” says Elers.

“Businesses were expecting our visit and ready with donations to ensure it was once again a fabulous prize for some lucky family.”

Goodridge says she is sure the public will also give the raffle their support by buying tickets and that will allow the club to support more worthwhile charities and organisations later in the new year.

The club has yet to make a decision about donation recipients.

The Christmas Sleigh Raffle will be on sale at five locations between 10am and 4pm over the next fortnight.

The Warehouse: Sat, Dec 2, 9, 16

Countdown Supermarket: Mon, Dec 4; Fri, Dec 8

Fresh Choice Supermarket: Tue, Dec 5, 12; Thu, Dec 7, 14

Paper Plus: Wed, Dec 6, 13

Pak‘nSave Supermarket: Mon, Dec 11; Fri, Dec 15

