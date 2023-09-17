Map showing the area covered by the shellfish biotoxin alert, the warning includes the entire Raglan and Aotea Harbours but not Kāwhia Harbour.

Map showing the area covered by the shellfish biotoxin alert, the warning includes the entire Raglan and Aotea Harbours but not Kāwhia Harbour.

The Ministry for Primary industries has issued a public health warning after routine testing confirmed the presence of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins, along the coast from Port Waikato to Tauratahi Point at the entrance of Kāwhia Harbour.

The warning includes the entire Raglan and Aotea Harbours but not Kāwhia Harbour.

Routine tests showed PSP toxins above the safe limit of 0.8 mg/kg.

An MPI spokesperson said people should not collect or eat shellfish from the area and it was important to note that cooking shellfish would not remove the toxin.

Shellfish affected are mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, cats eyes, kina and all other bivalve shellfish.

Pāua, crab and crayfish could still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut was not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Symptoms typically appear between 10 minutes and three hours after ingestion and may include:

numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, and extremities (hands and feet)

difficulty swallowing or breathing

dizziness

headache

nausea

vomiting

diarrhoea

paralysis and respiratory failure and in severe cases, death.

“If you get sick after eating shellfish or if someone gets sick after eating shellfish; make sure you phone Healthline for advice on 0800 611 116, or get medical help immediately.

“Also, advise your nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.”