Police are searching for a drone pilot in their investigation of a fatal crash over the weekend.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, May 19 on State Highway 5 at Tāpapa.

Taupō road policing Sergeant Shane McNally said police were investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash.

“Police are wanting to speak to the driver of a 4wd vehicle, possibly a Suzuki, who came across the scene of the crash near Waihotu Rd and operated a drone in the vicinity, as we believe this footage may be able to assist in our investigation,” McNally said.

The crash was reported to police at 3.15pm on Sunday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson earlier said it was notified of an incident on SH5 in Tapapa at 3.12pm, and responded with two ambulances and a first-response unit.

Two people were transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious and moderate condition. One person died at the scene.

The road between Tapapa Rd and Maraeroa Rd was closed for several hours while police and the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said the road reopened late on Sunday night.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.