Since 2011 there have been 30 crashes at the intersection of Raynes Rd and SH3 south of Hamilton. Photo / NZME

Because of the growth to the south of Hamilton, through the Peacocke development and the Titanium Park near Hamilton Airport, a busy intersection on State Highway 3 is to be replaced by a roundabout estimated to cost $8 million.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced the proposal this week and is inviting drivers and other members of the community to share their thoughts on the idea.

The roundabout will be built at the intersection of SH 3 and Raynes Rd. The agency says between 2011 and 2021, there were 30 crashes at this intersection resulting in one death, five people being seriously injured and 12 others receiving minor injuries.

The majority of these crashes were caused by motorists turning right onto SH3 from Raynes Rd, Waka Kotahi says.

The roundabout is aimed at making the SH3/Raynes Rd intersection safer. Image / Waka Kotahi

“We are proposing a single-laned roundabout to replace the current T-intersection, with shared paths to help cyclists and walkers to navigate the intersection safely and a raised safety platform on the Raynes Rd approach.

“Building a roundabout at this intersection will make the trip along State Highway 3 safer and make it easier for traffic to turn from Raynes Rd on to the highway,” says Waka Kotahi regional manager for infrastructure delivery Waikato/BoP, Jo Wilton.

“With all the growth ... this intersection will continue to be busy, making it all the more important that we address safety,” Wilton says.

“We are aiming to complete the roundabout design soon, with the goal of starting construction later in 2023. Funding for construction has not yet been confirmed; however, completing pre-implementation ensures we are well placed to seek funding for construction in the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).”

As an interim safety measure, an intersection speed zone (ISZ) has been planned for Raynes Rd, however, the construction date for this has yet to be confirmed.

An ISZ would detect when traffic is approaching Raynes Rd on SH3 and temporarily reduce the speed limit on the highway to 60km/h from 80km/h.

For more information about the project, including how to send Waka Kotahi your thoughts, visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/sh3raynesrd. Feedback closes at 5pm on Friday, June 9.