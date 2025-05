The worst of the weather is over, more Kiwis turning to methamphetamine and Drs are back at the negotiating table.

Two people have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 south of Matamata.

Police said a car crashed into a power pole near Glenrowan Rd around 7.10am.

“The road is blocked and there are diversions in place,” a spokeswoman said.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays.”