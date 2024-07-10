State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range will close for periods of four or five nights in July, September and November.

State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range will close for periods of four or five nights in July, September and November.

State Highway 29 Kaimai Range is set to close for the third time for maintenance works.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said it was a scheduled closure taking place over four nights from Sunday, July 14, to Wednesday, July 17, from 8pm to 3.30am each night.

The closure points on the western (Waikato) side will be at the SH29/24 and SH29/28 intersections and for the Bay of Plenty side it will be closed at the SH29/Cambridge Rd intersection .

Detours for the closure were significant and would add considerable time to journeys. People were encouraged to check the NZTA Journey Planner and allow extra time for their journey, or delay travel over SH29 on those nights.

NZTA said the closing the route was needed so contractors could undertake asphalt renewals and other routine maintenance activities such as clearing drains, sign maintenance and road marking.