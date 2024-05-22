Auckland businesses plead for greater police presence, more Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election.

22 May, 2024 09:35 PM 2 mins to read

State Highway 26 north of Te Aroha has been closed after a serious crash involving a truck and a van.

Emergency services are responding to the crash near Station Rd just south of Tirohia.

A police statement said the incident was reported about 7.45am.

“Emergency services are responding,” the statement said.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.”

The road is currently blocked. Police advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the motor vehicle crash happened on SH26 just north of Te Aroha.

“We got the call at 7.49am,” the spokesperson told the Waikato Herald.

“We had six fire trucks in attendance and we are just assisting police at this stage.”

When asked if a person was trapped in the crash, the spokesperson said that question would need to be answered by police.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi issued an alert about the crash on social media about 8.30am.

“Please follow directions of emergency services or response crews in the area,” the alert said.

A further update from NZTA issued at 8.45am said SH26 was closed between Rawhiti Rd northern end and Rawhiti Rd southern end.

“Allow extra travel time for the short detour.”

More to come.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.