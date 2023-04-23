Coromandel's SH25 faces seven weeknights of closures plus three one-hour daytime closures for urgent repairs at Kerata Hill. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 25 in the Coromandel will be closed over seven week nights for urgent work to repair and reseal the road at Kerata Hill.

Daytime sealing works will also be required, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Contractors need a clear road space to carry out the necessary repairs to the pavement, the agency says.

As this section of state highway is very narrow, the road will have to be closed for periods overnight to keep everyone safe, in particular the road workers, says Waka Kotahi system manager for Waikato, Cara Lauder.

Waka Kotahi understands how vital the Coromandel loop road is, especially while State Highway 25A is closed, however, this repair work is essential ahead of winter.

“The total number of nights the road will be closed is seven, plus three periods of daytime sealing. On the days of sealing, the road will be closed from 11am to 12 noon only,” Lauder says.

The overnight closures start from Wednesday, April 26 through to Thursday, May 4 (weeknights only and weather dependent).

The closure hours are from 8pm to 11pm and midnight through to 5am. The road will be open for one hour between 11pm and midnight to allow people through.

“We are very aware of the sacrifices local residents, businesses and communities are having to make at the moment and thank people for their patience while this work is under way,” Lauder says.

Emergency access will be available at all times.



