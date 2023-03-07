SH25 Coromandel: Road closed as crews cut into hillside around washout

Convoys were allowed through for a short period this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Opoutere in the Coromandel remains closed this morning following the further collapse of the underslip overnight.

Convoys were allowed through for a short window this morning, but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the highway needed to re-close once the convoys were cleared to allow urgent work to continue. Contractors are cutting further into the hillside to widen the road further away from the underslip.

The road was originally closed early Monday morning following a washout caused by heavy rain over the weekend.

The road was originally closed early Monday morning following a washout. Photo / Waka Kotahi

In other recent East Waikato road updates, Waka Kotahi advises:

● On Coromandel State Highways there is the potential for further slips on SH2 and SH25 as material dries out. Caution is required if travelling, and roads may be closed at short notice.

● SH25 Coromandel: Asphalt resurfacing continues across multiple sites around the Coromandel Peninsula. This work is taking place at night between 7pm and 6am, Sunday to Thursday nights, and is expected to continue until mid-March.

● SH25A Kopu-Hikuai: A section of the road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Geotechnical investigations are ongoing. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge, or SH25 via Coromandel Town.

● SH24 Te Poi: Road rebuilding commences between Stopford Road and Old Te Aroha Road on Wednesday 8 March. SH24 will be closed between 8am and 5pm each day, with a detour available via Te Poi Road and SH29. Work is expected to take a week.

For updates on road closures, and to plan ahead for potential delays caused by slips or roadworks visit www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz



