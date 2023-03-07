Contractors were cutting into the bank to extend the road further away from the advancing underslip this afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Contractors were cutting into the bank to extend the road further away from the advancing underslip this afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising that State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Opoutere remains open for light vehicles for essential travel only due to further deterioration of the underslip.

Contractors were cutting into the bank to extend the road further away from the advancing underslip this afternoon. They are keeping traffic flowing as much as possible but periods of stop/stop traffic management are required. Road users should expect long delays.

The road will have to be fully closed for a period of time later today while contractors construct the pavement for the road widening.

The road was originally closed early yesterday morning following a washout caused by heavy rain over the weekend.

The ground conditions in the area remain highly unstable. Contractors are constantly monitoring the site to ensure it remains safe, and the road may be closed at short notice should conditions deteriorate further.

Contractors are constantly monitoring the site to ensure it remains safe, and the road may be closed at short notice. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi says SH25 between Hikuai and Whangamata has re-opened for light vehicle use only, under stop-go traffic management. Drivers should expect delays while contractors continue working to stabilise the road and widen the surface.

The road was closed early Monday morning following a washout caused by heavy rain over the weekend.

The fresh flash floods forced the closure of a section of one of Coromandel’s main highways with no detours available

State Highway 25 was shut between Hikuai and Whangamatā due to the washout but was opened again on Monday evening.

For updates on road closures, and to plan ahead for potential delays caused by slips or roadworks visit www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz