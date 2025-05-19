“[This includes] the Puketaha School students who have been able to walk across twice a day,” Brady said.

“We appreciate this has been a disruptive period and ask the Puketaha community to bear with us for just a couple more months until the crossing can fully reopen.”

Puketaha School and the Ministry of Education, who manage the school bus routes, have been notified.

Alongside raising the road level to lower the risk of vehicles damaging the rail tracks, NZTA also added escape lanes to ensure vehicles do not get stuck on the crossing at busy times.

“As we hit the home stretch for the roading component of this project, we’d like to once more thank the community for your patience while SH1B Telephone Road remains closed at the rail crossing.”

Temporary traffic management would be in place until July showing the SH1B detour around Holland Rd, Waverley Rd and Seddon Rd.

This is the same detour that was in place from when the crossing first closed until the start of the upgrade project in February this year.

The road was closed in April 2022 after repeated instances of low vehicles damaging the railway tracks at the level crossing. Damaged tracks could cause a derailment.

At the time, NZTA said no funding was available for a safe solution until 2024, with a fix estimated to cost between $8 million and $11m.

In November last year, KiwiRail and NZTA came to an agreement on a package of improvements to enable the road and rail crossing to function safely.