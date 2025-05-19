State Highway 1B Telephone Road will reopen on Wednesday, as the final surfacing works for the safety upgrade have been completed.
This means motorists will be able to use the Holland Rd/Marshmeadow Rd intersection again. However, the rail crossing on Telephone Rd itself remains closed until late July.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said this was so KiwiRail could complete signalling work at the crossing.
To prevent vehicles from using the rail crossing, shipping containers will be installed across the road and remain in place until the work is complete.
NZTA’s regional manager of maintenance and operations, Roger Brady, said that while the work is under way, pedestrian access across the rail crossing will also no longer be possible.