Further stop/go management is expected due to the roadworks on SH1 between Taupō and Tūrangi.

Further stop/go management is expected due to the roadworks on SH1 between Taupō and Tūrangi.

Traffic management times have changed again for the stretch of State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi.

The road re-opened earlier than expected today and will remain fully open for Waitangi Day tomorrow, but with a reduced speed limit due to the unsealed road surface.

Work will then resume on February 7, with stop/go traffic management, shoulder closures and reduced speed limits between 7am and 7pm.

A statement from New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said it was hoped that no further closures would be required, but this will be determined by testing which will take place on Wednesday.

Work is anticipated to continue for the rest of the week with stop/go management in place.

Moderate delays should still be expected when travelling through the area, it said, and asked motorists to follow the instructions of the traffic management team.

Updates are available through the NZTA Journey Planner website: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



