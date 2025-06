Due to a slip south of Taupō, SH1 between Taupō and Tūrangi is under stop/go traffic management. Photo / Supplied

Motorists are asked to expect delays on State Highway 1 south of Taupō.

Due to the slip in the Hatepe region, SH1 between Taupō and Tūrangi is under stop/go traffic management.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi asked motorists to pass the scene with care and expect delays.

More to come.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.