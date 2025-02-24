A major section of State Highway 1 will close for up to five weeks. Photo / 123RF

A major section of State Highway 1 will close for up to five weeks. Photo / 123RF

A major section of State Highway 1, between Atiamuri (SH30/Ongaroto Rd) and Wairakei Roundabout (SH5) will close for up to five weeks.

The closure was to continue a major road renewal project, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

The section would be closed to through traffic 24/7 in both directions from 5am on Monday, March 3 for up to five weeks, subject to weather conditions.

During this full closure, all light vehicles will be detoured via SH30, SH32, Poihipi Rd and Wairakei Dr, while heavy vehicles should use SH5 and SH30 via Rotorua.

Businesses and residents within the work zone will be provided details for an access pass system just before the closure start date, NZTA said.