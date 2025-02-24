Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

SH1 road works: major section closed for five weeks due to road renewal project

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

A major section of State Highway 1 will close for up to five weeks. Photo / 123RF

A major section of State Highway 1, between Atiamuri (SH30/Ongaroto Rd) and Wairakei Roundabout (SH5) will close for up to five weeks.

The closure was to continue a major road renewal project, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

The section would be closed to through traffic 24/7 in both directions from 5am on Monday, March 3 for up to five weeks, subject to weather conditions.

During this full closure, all light vehicles will be detoured via SH30, SH32, Poihipi Rd and Wairakei Dr, while heavy vehicles should use SH5 and SH30 via Rotorua.

Businesses and residents within the work zone will be provided details for an access pass system just before the closure start date, NZTA said.

All visitors, customers and service providers will be allowed access past the hard closure points when they are visiting a property or business within the closure, however, as there would be six separate worksites on this section of SH1, delays should be expected.

Emergency services would always have full access through the worksites as required.

Visitors and services wanting to go to the Orakei Korako Cave and Thermal Park and to the Taupō Pet Lodge, would continue to have access by liaising with traffic control teams onsite during the closure period.

