There are lots of roadworks along SH1 in the next few weeks. Photo / Dean Purcell

There are lots of roadworks along SH1 in the next few weeks. Photo / Dean Purcell

Motorists travelling on SH1 between Waikato and the lower North Island are in for some delays over the next few months.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said there were multiple projects and maintenance works underway, especially between Taupiri, north of Hamilton, and Ohakea in the lower North Island.

The agency said the works were aimed at improving the roads and increasing safety, however in the short-term this will impact travel times.

“Crews are making the most of the last spurt of amazing summer weather and working through the road renewal program, in the run-up to Easter,” a spokesperson said.

Details on the affected areas are below.

Taupiri - Ngāruawāhia Bypass

Remedial and safety improvements are underway on this section of the Waikato Expressway. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction and temporary speed limits are in place.

A series of overnight closures are underway; northbound until February 22 and southbound from February 25 to March 7. Detours are available northbound via Ngāruawāhia and southbound via State Highway 1B.

Karāpiro

SH1, near Karāpiro, sees 1.5km of shoulder widening works taking place until the end of February, followed by median barrier installation.

During the majority of the construction, the slow (left-hand) lane of the southbound passing lane between Keeley’s Reserve and Moana Roa Rd will be closed, and the worksite will be under a temporary speed limit of 50km/h. Expected completion is late June.

People travelling between Waikato and the lower North Island on State Highway 1 are asked to expect delays. Image / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Lichfield

Road rehabilitation started on Monday near Lichfield and will continue until March 5. There will be stop/go in place from 6am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

From March 11, there will be a closure with detours for light vehicles from 7am to 6pm, with detours via SH1 Wiltsdown Rd, Paraonui Rd, and Rollett Rd, back to SH1. Heavy vehicles will continue through the worksite where stop/go traffic management will be in place. NZTA asks motorists to expect delays.

Ātiamuri

Until early March, a 6.9km section of SH1, from the Waikato River Bridge south to Thorpe Rd, is being widened and safety barriers will be installed.

Work is taking place behind temporary safety barriers and there is a 50km/h speed restriction. Stop/go is now in place 24/7 at a narrow section where safety barriers cannot be used. Motorists should expect delays of up to 5 minutes.

Taupō

The SH1 East Taupō Arterial has traffic management and a speed reduction in place while safety improvement work continues.

Work started in January and is expected to be completed by mid-year. The northbound road shoulder is being widened by 1.5m, making room for barrier installation, and some northbound lanes will receive side barriers and guardrails. Motorists may experience short delays. More Information online.

Desert Rd

Road rehabilitation at multiple sites north of Waiouru on the Desert Rd is taking place.

This work requires nighttime road closures between 6pm to 6am Sunday to Thursday until mid-March. A temporary speed limit is in place during the day and short delays are to be expected.

Utiku

At Utiku, between the intersection of Micklesons Rd and Utiku South Rd, road rehabilitation and drainage works are taking place. Until February 25, stop/go traffic management may cause delays of up to 20 minutes. More information online.

Ohakea

Between six and eight weeks of nighttime closures began on February 18, with a sign-posted detour in place.

A section of SH1/SH3 between Bulls and Sanson is closed at night between 7.30pm and 6am, Sunday nights until Friday mornings. Outside of these hours, the road and new roundabout outside RNZAF Base Ohakea in Manawatū is open for all motorists each day, including all day Friday and Saturday.

A temporary 30km/h speed limit is in place through the site. Motorists should expect some delays and factor an extra 5-10 minutes into their journey time during the detour. More information online.

Foxton

Construction on a turnaround facility at the southern entry to Foxton is underway. Once this is complete, a flexible median barrier will be installed between Foxton and the Manawatū River Bridge. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h is in place. The work is expected to be completed by mid-year.

Ōtaki to Ohau

The Ōtaki to Ohau safety improvement project is well underway. All side and median barriers have now been installed and all three turnarounds are complete.

Construction workers are currently onsite south of Manakau Rail Overbridge completing widening works, preparing to install a right turn bay into Whakahoro Rd and a flush median south of the bridge. NZTA expects this project to be completed by mid-2024 year. More information online.

NZTA asks drivers to take extra care, reduce their speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage when travelling through work sites.

Visit Journey planner for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



