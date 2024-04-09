Suburbs forwards carry strong against Te Rapa at St Andrews Park. Photo / Matt Moore

Waikato Club Rugby got underway on Saturday afternoon with a few upsets, a couple of big scores and several close matches.

Premier

Cambridge-based Hautapu Sports got its 2023 premier title defence off to the best possible start with a strong 32-24 win over Hamilton Old Boys at Fred Jones Park.

Hautapu ran in four tries to Hamilton Old Boys’ three.

United Matamata Sports got its George Simpkin Power Farming Shield defence off to a good start running in five tries to Morrinsville Sports’ two, winning 39-21.

Te Awamutu Sports picked up a strong home win over Fraser Tech 20-12 -which many people picked as the upset of week one.

Hamilton Marist cashed in on an under-strength University side running in nine tries.

First five-eighth Wharenui Hawera was dialled in, kicking nine conversions from as many attempts with the visitors winning 63-27.

Ōtorohanga travelled into Hamilton to take on Melville at Collins Road.

In what was a tight contest throughout the first 40 minutes, Ōtorohanga were too strong in the second half winning 29-16.

Hinuera cross the line for their eighth try against Frankton at Swarbrick Park on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Waikato Rugby

Division one

Division one kicked into gear with Taupiri getting to hang out under the maunga for one more week, with its season not starting until this weekend.

Suburbs put the Reineck Cup up for grabs when it travelled across the Pukete Bridge to play Te Rapa at St Andrews Park.

The team picked up a 47-12 victory, while 2023 Mooloo Shield winners Putāruru hosted Pirongia, winning 29-7 and getting its title defence off to a good start.

Big and comfortable wins for Hinuera, Southern United and Leamington over their opponents have them sitting atop the division one ladder.

Hinuera travelled to Swarbrick Park to run in eight tries over Frankton for a 50-0 scoreline, while Leamington hosted Ōhaupō winning 50-12.

Tokoroa-based Southern United made the first trip to Morrinsville, picking up a big 110-0 victory over division one newcomers Kereone.

Women

The Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership got underway with only one match-up due to Kihikihi defaulting to Ōtorohanga.

It was a finals rematch between Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez and rivals Melville at Willoughby Park.

It is a rebuild year for the Huskiez while they have several women suiting up for the Chiefs Manawa, and Melville took the early opportunity to get an upset 29-19 win.

The Waitomo Group Women’s Championship got underway with five new teams in the competition — all five of those teams put in performances they will be proud of because it was the first game for many of their players.

Newcomers Suburbs hosted 2023 championship winners Taupiri at Flagstaff Park with a strong 31-19 season-opening win, while fellow newcomers Pirongia hosted Hauraki Diamonds in a tight back-and-forth contest with the visitors winning 40-31.

Hautapu also made its debut appearance in the championship, beating last year’s championship finalists United Matamata Sports 22-17 in the tightest match of the weekend.

Wrapping up a solid day at Nola Block, Putāruru had a strong showing winning 72-7 over the travelling Waitete side.

Colts

The Colts’ Elliott Shield season got underway with defending champions Hamilton Marist hosting Fraser Tech at Marist Park.

Marist won 85-5 in a 13-try rout.

Wrapping up a successful day at Flagstaff Park alongside the women’s championship was the Suburbs Colts winning 29-5 over Leamington.

Thames Valley’s Rugby United grounded out a tough first-up victory over Hinuera 29-27, while Hamilton Old Boys and University could not be split with a 17-all draw.

Pirongia snuck in late with a 22-21 win over United Matamata Sports at Pirongia Domain.

The under-85kg grade kicks off this weekend.

For full results and competition standings, go to mooloocommunityrugby.co.nz/community/draws-and-results