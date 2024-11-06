Kaur had earned 52 credits (from 52 available) at excellence level at last Friday’s prizegiving, and is aiming for another 56 credits from exams.

Avleen Kaur, recipient of the AG Freeman Medal for Dux Litterarum 2024. Photo / Dean Taylor

The Dux Litterarum is sponsored by Canon and comes with $5000 scholarship. Kaur also received the University of Auckland Academic Potential Scholarship valued at $10,000.

In 2025 she will begin Health Sciences study at Auckland University. The one-year course is a step towards her goal of being accepted into Medical School to begin a further five years’ study to become a general practitioner doctor.

Kaur said she would also like to undertake some specialist study in neurology, and possibly also research in that field, so she can learn more about our brains and how they work.

Her aim is to be able to advance this field, where she says a lot is still unknown, and be able to help people in her practice.

She said she had dreamed of being a doctor since she was a youngster at Te Awamutu Primary School and recent health issues within her own family had cemented that dream.

“I want to help people and give them hope,” she said.

Kaur said she knew what was needed from a young age to achieve her goal of becoming a doctor and has worked towards it.

At Te Awamutu Intermediate School she said she wasn’t in the top academic class in Year 7, and nor was she in Year 9 and 10 at Te Awamutu College.

“In Year 9 I went to senior prizegiving and was inspired by Oksana Voznyuk, Dux and General Excellence Cup recipient,” she said.

Kaur applied herself to make the grade, with the aim of being Dux as the icing on the cake for her secondary school career.

A confessed nerd, Kaur is a member of the school’s debating and philosophy clubs, senior band and enjoys public speaking. She also helps tutor other students.

She is captain of the school debating team and has also been on the senior camp, cultural, community and service committees.

Kaur started playing flute in Year 7 and joined Senior Band in Year 10. She is also part of a Chamber Group.

She is keen to continue chamber music, debating and mooting at the University of Auckland.

Kaur has been entering public speaking competitions since Year 11, saying it improves her confidence.

She has reached the semi-final stage of the Race Unity Awards - a public speaking event around racial equality and diversity.

Kaur is looking forward to 2025 and beyond - improving her skills and learning, heading out on her own and becoming part of the bigger world.