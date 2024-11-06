Avleen Kaur, recipient of the AG Freeman Medal for Dux Litterarum 2024. Photo / Dean Taylor
Announcing the recipient of the AG Freeman Medal for Dux Litterarum 2024, Te Awamutu College principal Tony Membery quipped “at odds of $1.01″ before naming Avleen Kaur.
It was a light-hearted moment - but didn’t diminish the achievement. Kaur set herself high goals for her academic achievement, and after topping Years 11 and 12 - with 92 and 87 credits at excellence level respectively, had expected to again be the best performing academic student.
Earlier in the awards she had picked up the first in subject awards for biology, chemistry, physics, English extension and mathematics and statistics - a top-heavy range of subjects that are designed to take her to her next challenge.
She was awarded the K F Miller Cup for biology, McKinnon Cup for chemistry, Rutherford Cup for physics, Matthewson Cup for Excellence in the Sciences, Cath Parr Cup for English, Bill Crombie Cup for mathematics, the Senior English Essay Cup, the Best Debater Award and Best Speaker Trophy for Waikato Secondary Schools’ Debating.
Kaur had earned 52 credits (from 52 available) at excellence level at last Friday’s prizegiving, and is aiming for another 56 credits from exams.
The Dux Litterarum is sponsored by Canon and comes with $5000 scholarship. Kaur also received the University of Auckland Academic Potential Scholarship valued at $10,000.
In 2025 she will begin Health Sciences study at Auckland University. The one-year course is a step towards her goal of being accepted into Medical School to begin a further five years’ study to become a general practitioner doctor.
Kaur said she would also like to undertake some specialist study in neurology, and possibly also research in that field, so she can learn more about our brains and how they work.