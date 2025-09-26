Emergency services have attended an incident in Flagstaff, Hamilton, where a motorcycle rider is injured after hitting a tree.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Serious injuries after motorbike hits tree in Flagstaff, Hamilton

Emergency services have attended an incident in Flagstaff, Hamilton, where a motorcycle rider is injured after hitting a tree.

Emergency services have attended the accident scene after a motorbike crashed into a tree in Flagstaff, Hamilton.

Police said a serious single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Petersburg Drive and Karl Michael Cres about 5.50pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said personnel were called to the scene at the request of Hato Hone St John to assist them with the incident.

Fire and Emergency said its personnel assisted the ambulance crew and left the patient in their care.

Police said initial indications suggested there were serious injuries and they warn motorists to avoid the area if possible because traffic management is in place.