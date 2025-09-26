Advertisement
Serious injuries after motorbike hits tree in Flagstaff, Hamilton

Emergency services have attended an incident in Flagstaff, Hamilton, where a motorcycle rider is injured after hitting a tree.

Police said a serious single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Petersburg Drive and Karl Michael Cres about 5.50pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said personnel were called to the scene at the

