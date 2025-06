Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in the Waipā District.

One person is trapped after a serious two-vehicle crash in the Waipā district.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a truck and a car on Cambridge Rd about 11.25am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two fire trucks.

“Our crews have arrived and found one person trapped in one vehicle, and we are currently working to extricate them,” Fire and Emergency said.

Police said one person is injured.