Emergency services are at a serious crash at Tairua in the Coromandel.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the crash involving a vehicle and a bycicle on Main Rd (State Highway 25) at about 8.50am.

“The cyclist looks to be in a moderate to serious condition,” he said.